Apple Watch prices hit some of the lowest we’ve tracked at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Apple Watch prices are at some of the lowest we’ve tracked during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. The Series 9 Stainless Steel (41mm) drops to $299 as a lightning deal on March 25 — that’s 57 percent off, down from $699. The Series 10 GPS (42mm) is $199 (50 percent off), and the Ultra 2 is $499 (38 percent off). Most of these are already live, with an additional wave of Series 9 Stainless Steel lightning deals hitting on March 25. I have always particularly liked the steel case on the Apple Watch. It has an almost old school vibe and it’s extremely durable.
Apple Watch Series 9 Stainless Steel (GPS + Cellular, 41mm) $299 (was $699)See It
The Apple Watch Series 9 Stainless Steel (GPS + Cellular, 41mm) at $299 is the headline deal. Stainless steel Apple Watches normally cost $699 and almost never see significant discounts — getting one at under $300 is unusual. You get the blood oxygen sensor, ECG, always-on display, and the more durable stainless case. This is a lightning deal on March 25, so it’ll be available for a limited window. Available in multiple case colors and band styles.
Apple Watch deals
- Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS, 42mm) $199.00 (was $399.00) — 50% off. Thinnest Apple Watch to date, larger display than previous models. Available in multiple colors.
- Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS + Cellular, 46mm) $229.00 (was $529.00) — 57% off. Same thin design with cellular connectivity. Available in multiple colors and bands.
- Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS, 46mm) $229.00 (was $429.00) — 47% off. Larger display without the cellular premium.
- Apple Watch Series 9 Stainless Steel (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) $349.00 (was $749.00) — 53% off. Lightning deal on 3/25. Larger stainless steel case. Available in multiple colors and bands.
- Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS + Cellular, 42mm) $399.00 (was $699.00) — 43% off. Smaller cellular model with the latest design.
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 $499.00 (was $799.00) — 38% off. Titanium case, brightest display, best battery life, built for outdoor and endurance use.
iPad deals
- iPad Air 13-inch (M3 chip) $1,038.00 (was $1,398.00) — 26% off. The M3 chip handles demanding apps and multitasking easily. The 13-inch display is big enough to feel like a laptop replacement. Available in multiple configurations.
2025 PopSci Best of What’s New