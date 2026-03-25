Apple Watch prices hit some of the lowest we’ve tracked at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

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Apple Watch prices are at some of the lowest we’ve tracked during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. The Series 9 Stainless Steel (41mm) drops to $299 as a lightning deal on March 25 — that’s 57 percent off, down from $699. The Series 10 GPS (42mm) is $199 (50 percent off), and the Ultra 2 is $499 (38 percent off). Most of these are already live, with an additional wave of Series 9 Stainless Steel lightning deals hitting on March 25. I have always particularly liked the steel case on the Apple Watch. It has an almost old school vibe and it’s extremely durable.



The Apple Watch Series 9 Stainless Steel (GPS + Cellular, 41mm) at $299 is the headline deal. Stainless steel Apple Watches normally cost $699 and almost never see significant discounts — getting one at under $300 is unusual. You get the blood oxygen sensor, ECG, always-on display, and the more durable stainless case. This is a lightning deal on March 25, so it’ll be available for a limited window. Available in multiple case colors and band styles.

Apple Watch deals

iPad deals

iPad Air 13-inch (M3 chip) $1,038.00 (was $1,398.00) — 26% off. The M3 chip handles demanding apps and multitasking easily. The 13-inch display is big enough to feel like a laptop replacement. Available in multiple configurations.