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Apple Watch prices hit some of the lowest we’ve tracked at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Apple Watch Series 10 hits $199 (50% off) and the Series 9 Stainless Steel drops to $299 as a lightning deal at Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

By Stan Horaczek

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Apple Watch prices are at some of the lowest we’ve tracked during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. The Series 9 Stainless Steel (41mm) drops to $299 as a lightning deal on March 25 — that’s 57 percent off, down from $699. The Series 10 GPS (42mm) is $199 (50 percent off), and the Ultra 2 is $499 (38 percent off). Most of these are already live, with an additional wave of Series 9 Stainless Steel lightning deals hitting on March 25. I have always particularly liked the steel case on the Apple Watch. It has an almost old school vibe and it’s extremely durable.

Apple Watch Series 9 Stainless Steel (GPS + Cellular, 41mm) $299 (was $699)

Apple Watch 9 Steel
I have always liked the steel case the best in the Apple Watch lineup.

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The Apple Watch Series 9 Stainless Steel (GPS + Cellular, 41mm) at $299 is the headline deal. Stainless steel Apple Watches normally cost $699 and almost never see significant discounts — getting one at under $300 is unusual. You get the blood oxygen sensor, ECG, always-on display, and the more durable stainless case. This is a lightning deal on March 25, so it’ll be available for a limited window. Available in multiple case colors and band styles.

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Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.