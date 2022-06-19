Written By Fiona Tapp Published Jun 19, 2022 11:00 AM

Wearable smart tech, like a Samsung watch, puts your important health and fitness data within reach at all times. With the flick of your wrist, you can see how many steps you’ve walked, chart your activity levels for the week, record your heart rate, gain information about your sleep patterns, and even keep up with phone calls and email. At the same time, your Samsung watch can work with your smartphone to control your music, display notifications, keep you updated on the weather, and much more. While the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic takes our top spot overall, this list of the best Samsung watches has something for every type of person.

How we chose the best Samsung watches

Samsung’s current watch lineup isn’t very deep, which makes comparing the current models fairly simple. The Galaxy Watch 3 is still a solid device but it has limited support coming down the road in terms of software updates. If you can swing the price of the latest, greatest Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, it will get Wear OS updates for years to come. However, not everyone needs a full-featured smartwatch. Some of the company’s fitness-oriented wearables still provide some truly excellent value thanks to their very low prices.

Things to consider before buying a Samsung watch

Before you can decide which Samsung watch is right for you, think about how you’ll use your new smart timepiece. For some people, their watch acts as an extension of their smartphone. It lets you have access to key features right on your wrist without having to open your phone at all.

If you intend to use your watch to track your sports and activities, you might have other considerations, such as needing a waterproof smartwatch or one that has access to a wide range of different workout data.

Take a moment to think about your needs and your ideal fitness watch, and be sure to keep these things in mind before you go shopping.

It’s a pass for iPhone users

Samsung has released a new smartwatch every year since 2018. In its latest offerings, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are both impressive and attractive devices … but iOS users beware. The 4 Series is the first in the range to run on the Google-based Wear OS operating system instead of Samsung’s proprietary Tizen OS. As a result, the Galaxy Watch 4 models will work with an iPhone but they won’t have access to the same suite of features that Android users will enjoy. If you’re already using an iPhone, then an Apple Watch will likely be a much better fit for you.

If you decide to benefit from some savings and buy one of the older models, Samsung has promised to support Tizen-based watches until roughly 2025.

Design

Although Samsung smartwatches are incredibly functional and have an amazing collection of special features, you’ll also want to consider how you want the watch to look. After all, you’re wearing it every day so it’s important that it matches your personal style and looks good in a variety of situations.

Sporty people might care only that their watch is easy to use in the middle of a workout, but if you plan on wearing it outside of the gym, you might prefer a more traditional-looking watch face or the ability to customize and change the strap. Unlike a phone, the watch doesn’t stay crammed in your pocket all day so looks really do matter.

Size

Smartwatches have gotten larger and larger in recent years. The current Galaxy Watch 4 comes in 40mm and 44mm faces. The Galaxy Watch Classic comes in 42mm and 46mm sizes. Even the smallest of those options will still feel sizeable on your wrist, so make sure you’re ready for the bulk if you go for the big screen.

Your fitness goals

Think about your usual exercise activities and exactly what data you want your watch to record. For example, if you’re a swimmer, your watch should be waterproof and calculate your stroke. If you run, bike or hike, you will need reliable GPS to help you plot and track new routes.

Samsung watches can also help improve your overall wellness with a focus on sleep tracking and the ability to pair with the Calm app to improve your meditation practice.

Going offline

One downside of wearable tech is that it can feel like you’re always connected and “on.” We all need to unplug and take some downtime but constant e-mail notifications and alerts from the office can be intrusive when they pop up on your watch during off-hours or weekends.

To counter this problem, pay attention when you set up your watch and choose which apps to accept notifications from. You can also go to the settings in your Galaxy Wearable App to make changes there.

Best Samsung watches: Reviews & Recommendations

Here are our top picks of the best Samsung watches, from simple budget smartwatches to the newest iteration of the smartwatch.

Best overall: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Why it made the cut: This great-looking Samsung watch, with its rotating bezel, offers all the best features of the newest smartwatches with a classic look that elevates the design.

Specs

Heart Rate: Yes

Yes GPS: Yes

Yes Swim-Proof: Yes

Pros

Runs on the new Google Wear OS

Grown-up design that looks great for all occasions

Will get more software updates than older models

Cons

Expensive

Available in either black or silver and in two sizes—42mm and 46mm, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is one of a pair of the latest smartwatches from Samsung.

Make it your own by mixing and matching from a range of different straps and watch faces to create your own customized look. This watch is heavier than its sibling and bigger overall. It offers 1.5GB RAM, 16GB storage, Bluetooth, and LTE. Both watches run on the new Wear OS 3 platform, which unfortunately will not work with an iPhone.

The BioActive sensor records your heart rate and provides Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis. This means you can monitor your blood pressure, blood oxygen levels, and accurately calculate muscle and body fat percentages.

Loaded with a built-in GPS, a compass that works with Google Maps, and third-party apps like Spotify and Adidas Running, you’ll have access to running routes that keep you on track. You’ll meet your health and fitness goals with this wellness coach and trainer right on your wrist.

You’ll also be able to pay for certain goods and services simply by tapping your smartwatch at the counter, so long as you have a compatible banking service. Although this Samsung watch is at the top of the price scale, ranging from $349.99 to $429.99, it’s well worth the investment.

Best for fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Why it made the cut: Available in a wide range of colors and with a sporty design, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 delivers in both design and functionality.

Specs

Wireless charging : Yes, Qi

: Yes, Qi RAM : 1.5GB

: 1.5GB GPS: Built-in

Pros

Excellent fitness features

Slim profile and fun watch faces

Full body composition analysis feature

Cons

Unreliable battery life

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is less bulky than the Classic, which we deemed best overall. The standard Galaxy Watch 4 comes in your choice of four colors, including pink gold, silver, black, and green. The two watches are essentially the same except for the design and the bezel feature of the classic, although those with smaller wrists might prefer this slightly lighter option. Made from aluminum, this watch offers two sizes—40mm and 44mm. The screen offers an impressive resolution of 396 x 396 or 450 x 450 depending on which size you opt for.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 boasts an array of fitness features including ECG support, activity tracking, GPS for recording runs, and it’s waterproof up to 5 meters with swim tracking.

However, to access the blood pressure monitoring and ECG functions, you’ll require a Samsung smartphone. Both models also offer NFC for Samsung Pay.

Best waterproof: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

Why it made the cut: The swim-friendly Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is a versatile option that works with any smartphone as it runs on Samsung’s Tizen operating system.

Specs

Display: 40mm or 44mm

40mm or 44mm Heart Rate: Yes

Yes Swim-Proof: Yes

Pros

Good 2-day battery life

Minimal modern look

Offline Spotify storage

Cons

Not much of an upgrade on the previous model

Sleep tracking is flawed

This attractive smartwatch is swim-proof, tracks activity, and offers an ECG option that is unusual at this price point. It comes in two different sizes and in two different finishes: aluminum—available in cloud silver, aqua black, and pink gold colors—or stainless steel, which comes in silver, black, and gold.

This watch is a great option for runners as it comes with a Running Coach featuring a Running Analysis which includes data on your contact, flight time, stiffness, vertical oscillation, and measures VO2 max. The heart rate monitor is fairly accurate and is twice as powerful as its predecessor. The onboard music through Spotify will also keep you going on long runs and if you need a break, you can use the smart pay function to pay for your mid-run caffeine break.

Last year Samsung released an update that allowed older smartwatch models like the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 to benefit from new features such as fall detection. This gives users the option to add pre-selected contacts that will receive an SOS message if a hard fall is detected. This model can withstand splashes of water, showering, and also swimming, as it’s rated at 5 ATM, which means it’s water-resistant to depths of 50 meters. With automatic swim tracking as well, you can go for a dip confident that your smart watch can keep up with your stroke.

Best older model: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Why it made the cut: This stylish model is our favorite with a traditional timepiece design.

Specs

OS: Tizen OS

Tizen OS Onboard storage: 8GB

8GB Battery duration: Up to 3 days

Pros

Premium design

ECG Readings

Thousands of watch faces to choose from

Cons

Galaxy watch 4 has replaced it

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has all the features you need to record and track your workouts and activities, including water-resistant for swimming, GPS for running or hiking, a heart rate monitor, VO2 Max readings, and sleep and stress tracking for complete wellness. However, even though it’s the ultimate sports watch, it doesn’t look like a typical sports watch. In fact, it makes a stylish special occasion or formal work watch.

The bright screen is easy to read and the rotating bezel makes it easy to navigate between features, even when you’re in the middle of a workout. For Android users, this watch is more than a match for a comparable model of the Apple Watch.

Best budget: Samsung Galaxy Fit 2

Why it made the cut: The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 is a very affordable wearable that can track steps and heart rate for a super low price.

Specs

OS: FreeRTOS

FreeRTOS RAM Size: 2 MB

2 MB Battery Life: Typical usage time up to 15 days

Pros

Easy to use

Comfortable

Low price

Compact

Cons

No GPS

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 doesn’t look as sleek as later models and it lacks some advanced features you would expect from a more expensive smartwatch. But this wearable’s price makes it extremely attractive to people seeking basic fitness-tracking features on the cheap.

At just $59, it does a great job of tracking steps, sleep patterns, and various forms of exercise. In the absence of GPS, it relies on motion sensing to track activity, which means it’s less accurate than more expensive models. Notifications, weather updates, and music control are all included but, as the screen is long and narrow, you will need to scroll to read the whole message. It’s also not built for displaying photos. Samsung claims that the battery can last 15 days but the company may be a little too generous with that prediction. Available in either red or black, on a soft and comfortable silicone band, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 is a great budget pick.

FAQs

Q: How much does a Samsung watch cost? You can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 for less than $60. As new models are released, older Samsung watches become more affordable while still offering great features. A new Samsung Galaxy 4 watch will cost you between $249.99 and $429.99, depending on which model you choose. Q: Which Galaxy watch can make calls? To make calls on your Samsung Galaxy watch, it needs to be equipped with both a built-in mic and speaker, like the Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic, and Gear S3. Q: Do Samsung watches work with iPhones? The answer here is a frustrating “kinda.” The new Galaxy Watch 4 models run on Google’s Wear OS, which isn’t fully compatible with iPhone. If you’re an iPhone user, you will get much better performance out of an Apple Watch.

Final thoughts on the best Samsung watches

The best Samsung watches help put your important health and fitness data in your hands, as well as extend your smartphone to increase productivity and connectivity. For a pared-down watch that simply tracks activity and sleep with fewer features at a low price point, consider the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2, while for a premium experience push the boat out and go for either the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or the Classic option.