We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Back to school is almost here, meaning it’s time to pull out the blazers, trousers, and coats for professor-inspired, college-core, dark academia drip. Nothing says, “I am an adjunct at a New England college and also the mysterious protagonist in a romance novel,” quite like a really nice watch. Thankfully, you don’t need to spend much to put the cherry on top of your literary cosplay cake with up to 50% off Citizen, Timex, and Bulova watches at Amazon.

On sale for a massive 63% off, the Tissot T-Sport PRC200 Chronograph Mens Watch features a thin, 42-millimeter 316L stainless steel case and sleek light and dark grey band. You get Arabic numbers and thick stick indices on the face, with the typical chronograph watch subdials. Don’t let its stylish face fool you: it’s water-resistant up to 20 bars of pressure and includes a diver extension closure to fit over a wetsuit if you wish. You might want to save it for swimming laps, as it’s not made for diving or snorkeling.

If you’d rather channel Jedi Knight, Citizen’s Star Wars-inspired watches are back in stock. You sold them out the first time we wrote about them, so now is your chance to get your hands (or hand, in Luke Skywalker’s case) on one.

We love the “May the Force be with you” engraving on the back of this watch, along with symbols—a helmet and an X-Wing fighter—that show you’re part of the Rebel cause. Even better, it’s 38% off.

These are the Citizen x Star Wars watches you’re looking for:

And here are more watch deals that are not a trap: