Smartwatch enthusiasts should take note of this surprise deal on the Apple Watch Ultra, which brings its price down to $750 at multiple retailers. The $50 discount is just $10 shy of the Watch Ultra’s lowest price ever and the best price we’ve seen for this accomplished multisport wearable in months. Best Buy, which is honoring this deal, is also offering an open box model in excellent condition for $704, which is nearly $100 off the Ultra’s list price.

The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple’s most premium smartwatch yet. The durable titanium watch body features a bigger screen (49mm), a brighter display (up to 2,000 nits), longer battery life (up to 36 hours during typical use and 60 hours in low power mode), and a physical function button that can be customized to a specific action. For instance, you can set the button press to start a workout or a timer, so you don’t have to swipe on its screen.

In addition to IP6X dust protection, the smartwatch is swim-proof to 40 meters and water-resistant down to 100 meters. A depth gauge and water temperature sensor can give you vital stats about your dive at a glance while you’re underwater. These advanced features are exclusive to the Apple Watch Ultra, but this model also supports Apple’s improvements to its entire smartwatch line.

The Watch Ultra’s High-g accelerometer and gyroscope enable crash detection, which sends a distress signal to the police and specified contact if it believes you’re in a car crash. The Emergency SOS feature allows the smartwatch to connect to satellites in rural regions in case something goes wrong and you can’t get voice service but need to send an alert. You can also use the watch to drop points on your hike and follow them back to civilization using a map on the Apple Watch if you get lost.

There’s also the standard assortment of health features, like heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, taking an EKG, and alerts if an Apple Watch detects an irregular heartbeat. Apple brought menstrual cycle tracking and temperature tracking to the Apple Watch this year, and that data will be encrypted and stored in Apple’s health app.

Apple doesn’t discount its hardware, and this is the best Apple Watch Ultra deal we’ve seen in months—especially if you pick up a refurbished model. If you’re been curious about the Watch Ultra or want to upgrade from an older model to the most luxe edition yet, this is a great time. If you’re not sure about which Apple Watch suits you best, check out our Apple Watch comparison.