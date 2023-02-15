We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Spring is drawing nearer with each passing day, and the promise of warmer weather gives you the chance to break out those new running shoes and take a leisurely stroll around the neighborhood. No offense to your treadmill, but there’s something especially lovely about feeling the sun on your face and the breeze in your hair. Track how many steps you take—along with distance walked—with Fitbits on sale for up to 20% off on Amazon.

The Fitbit Luxe (which is just one of our favorite Fitbits) has a slimmer face compared to other touchscreen fitness watches. This watch, however, has a stainless steel case for added durability. 24/7 heart rate tracking gives you more accurate numbers, and a gentle, affirming buzz lets you know when you’ve reached your target heart rate while exercising. Five days’ worth of battery on a single charge means you can spend more time using the watch’s stress management tools and less time hooking it up to a charger. And, get real-time pace and distance tracking when you connect it to your phone’s GPS. It’s perfect for someone who is looking for a smartwatch that blends fashion with function.

If you’re looking for something that looks and feels like an analog watch with health features, the Garmin vivomove Sport is on sale for $149.99, down from its original $179.99 pricing. It has a traditional watch face and real hands with a touchscreen display that shows your daily step count, smartphone notifications, and more.

And if a smartwatch isn’t your jam at all, we love plenty of timeless timepieces under $500 including this Timex Unisex Weekender Chronograph watch, which comes with a leather and nylon strap to match practically any outfit in your closet.

These deals will fly away like a bird after it drops below 30 degrees, so take advantage of them before it’s too late.

Here are some other fitness watches we want to get our hands on: