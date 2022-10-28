An adult tricycle, an inflatable hot tub, and the best early Black Friday deals we found today
We looked all over the internet for the best pre-Black Friday deals and sales so you don't have to.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
You may find yourself asking, “How does PopSci find all of these wonderful deals?” while scrolling through the fantastic savings we present on our distinguished (web)pages. Well, a magician never reveals their secrets, especially when it comes to the magic of saving people money. We will, however, reveal where you can saw costs in half. It may be less exciting than the illusion of dismembering an assistant, but it’s fun nonetheless. So here are the best early Black Friday deals we found today:
Mobo Triton Pro 3-Wheel Recumbent Bike $217.37 (Was $533.44)
Mobo
Snagging a deal doesn’t have to be boring. Take this fun, bright orange Mobo Triton Pro 3-Wheel Recumbent Bike, down to $217.37 from $533.44—that’s 59% off. You get to cosplay as famous recumbent bike user Squidward Tentacles from SpongeBob SquarePants, and you can get some cardio sans stress and your back and knees. Even better, no balance is needed to use.
Bestway SaluSpa Milan AirJet Plus Inflatable Hot Tub $359.80 (Was $989.99)
Bestway
Decompress after your trike ride with this Bestway SaluSpa Milan AirJet Plus Inflatable Hot Tub, down to $359.80 from $989.99. Let its 140 jets take you away from your backyard to paradise. Plus, it’s durable and easy to transport, meaning you can relax for years to come.
18V Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit with (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries and Charger $99 (Was $316)
RIGID
By far the best early Black Friday deal today is this $99 RIGID 18V Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit with (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries and Charger, a whopping 69% off its original $316 price. You can use that $217 of savings to snag the adult tricycle.
When you’ve completed your impulse purchases, you might still need some household essentials so get ahead on restocking with Amazon’s Stock Up & Save program, which gives Prime Members a 20% discount when they place $50 or more on items from a pre-selected list.
Here are some Stock Up & Save eligible items:
- Amazon Basics 2-Ply Toilet Paper 5 Packs
- Amazon Basic Care Maximum Strength Famotidine Tablets 20 mg
- Amazon Basics 5-Blade MotionSphere Razor
- Amazon Basic Care Ibuprofen Tablets
- Amazon Basic Care Omeprazole Delayed Release Tablets 20 mg
- Amazon Basics Cotton Balls
- Amazon Brand – Solimo 5-Blade Razor for Women
- Amazon Basics Flushable Adult Toilet Wipes
- Amazon Brand – Solimo Original Fresh Liquid Hand Soap
- Amazon Basics Cotton Swabs
- Amazon Brand – Solimo 99% Isopropyl Alcohol
- Amazon Basic Care Premium Saline Nasal Moisturizing Spray
- Amazon Basic Care Electrolyte Powder Packets
You know what, there are just too many good pre-Black Friday deals for us not to share a few more:
Amazon
- SAMSUNG Jet Bot Robot Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $249 (Was $599)
- Ninja BL770AMZ Mega Kitchen System $142.97 (Was $199.99)
- CIRCUIT FITNESS Deluxe Foldable Magnetic Rowing Machine $156.05 (Was $449.99)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminum Case & Midnight Sport Band $239.99 (Was $279)
- 2021 Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Space Gray $399 (Was $499)
- BalanceFrom Puzzle Exercise Mat with EVA Foam Interlocking Tiles $15.78 (Was $34.39)
- Westinghouse 3700 Watt Super Quiet Portable Inverter Generator $424.41 (Was $699)
- RENPHO Air Purifier for Large Room $135.99 (Was $199.99)
- ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium with Siri and Alexa $215 (Was $249.99)
- Masterbuilt MB20041220 Gravity Series 1050 Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker Combo $648.08 (Was $897)
- Cuisinart CPG-256 Portable Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker $229 (Was $349.99)
Best Buy
- Samsung – 75″ Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV $579.99 (Was $849.99)
- Samsung – Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbud Headphones – Blue $79.99 ($149.99)
- Shark – Air Purifier 4 with Anti-Allergen Multi-Filter Advanced Odor Lock $199.99 ($349.99)
Walmart
- Gateway 14.1″ Ultra Slim Notebook $279 (Was $379)
- Gateway 15.6″ Ultra Slim Notebook $299 (Was $379)
- LG 55″ Class 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV with Dolby Vision $996.99 (Was $1,599.99)
- ASUS VivoBook 15.6″ $269 (Was $329)
- Apple TV HD 32GB (2nd Generation) $79 (Was $104.54)
- RCA 720p LCD/LED Home Theater Projector (includes Roku Express Streaming Player) $92.24 ($139)
Home Depot
- Google Nest WiFi-Mesh Router AC2200 and 2 Points with Google Assistant-3 Pack $189.05 (Was $349)
- Renogy 400-Watt 12-Volt Off-Grid Solar Starter Kit w/ 4-Piece 100W Monocrystalline Panel and 40A MPPT Rover Charge Controller $566.86 (Was $806.49)
- Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit with one 1.5 Ah Battery & Charger $99 (Was $229)
- Milwaukee PACKOUT 22 in. Rolling Tool Box, 22 in. Large Tool Box and 22 in. Medium Tool Box $218.94 (Was $309)
- Husky 52 in. Adjustable Height Work Table in White $189 (Was $279)