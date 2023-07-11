We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Google has the perfect Prime Day deals if you’d like to keep your home more efficient or safer. It’s currently offering deep discounts on its smart security cameras, video doorbells, and thermostats for a limited time. These devices can be set up and managed using the Google Home app, making them convenient to use altogether. Google has also been good at providing software and security updates to its gear over time to ensure they remain operational for a long, long time. These Prime Day deals will only be around for a couple of days, so don’t miss out.

The Google Nest Thermostat is one of the most iconic smart home devices of all time, and you can save on one by picking it up during Prime Day. The smart thermostat allows you to monitor and adjust the temperature of your home from anywhere in the world using an iOS or Android app, which is convenient if you travel or commute. Over time the thermostat will learn your routine and automatically adjust your home’s cooling and heating based on your schedule. This automatic mode can help you make your home more energy efficient by running its HVAC (heating, vacuum, air conditioning) system only when necessary. This means the Google Nest Smart Thermostat may actually pay for itself eventually.

The best Google Nest smart home deals