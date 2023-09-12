We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

September means it’s new iPhone and Apple Watch time. However, not every Apple Watch model is rugged enough for adventuring, and the activity-minded Apple Watch Ultra sports a hefty price tag. And those products may not have the aesthetic or depth of multisport functionality you want. Thankfully, a different watch company has something to announce in September: Garmin celebrates its 34th birthday with up to $200 in savings on its fitness watches at Amazon.

The Garmin epix (Gen. 2) is one of our favorite Garmin watches thanks to its AMOLED screen that shines through on even the brightest of lakeside sunny days. You can get from 42 hours to 16 days of battery power depending on your settings, and more than 30 built-in sports apps mean you get golf course maps and ski resort charts right from your wrist. 24/7 health monitoring lets you track oxygen saturation, heart rate, respiration, and more, and you can even use it to pay for a post-hike beverage with Garmin Pay contactless payments built-in. Talk about smart and sporty.

Samsung also has its wearables on sale on its website and at Amazon. We’re eyeing this Galaxy Watch 5, which lets you leave your phone behind and still take calls, send texts, and play music.

