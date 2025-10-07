Amazon is blowing out Greenworks electric mowers, blowers, and other yard tools during its Prime Day sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I respect when people hang onto their tools as long as possible, but you’ll eventually have to move on. And while gas-powered yard tools have served us well, the future is electric. These Greenworks yard tools are every bit as powerful as their gas-guzzling counterparts, but they’re easier to start, quieter to run, and require less maintenance. Plus, they’re on deep discount right now during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. The batteries work throughout the line, so grab multiple tools now and get a whole new system going to be ready for spring.
Editor’s Picks
Greenworks Pro 3000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer (Steel Frame) $319.99 (29 percent off)See It
A true high-power electric unit with a rugged frame, 25-foot hose, and 35-foot GFCI cord. It’s ideal for siding, decks, and concrete without the hassle of a gas engine.
Greenworks 80V 21-inch Self-Propelled Mower (4.0Ah + Rapid Charger) $419.99 (30 percent off)
This 80V brushless mower adds self-propel and LED headlights for easier dusk runs, plus a 4.0Ah battery and rapid charger. It’s a strong step-up for medium to large yards without the noise and maintenance of gas.
Greenworks 40V Axial Leaf Blower (4.0Ah Battery + Charger) $89.00 (44 percent off)
Light, quiet, and still plenty strong for fall cleanup. The included 4.0Ah battery works with 75+ tools, so this is an easy gateway into the Greenworks ecosystem.
Lawn mowers & mower bundles
- Greenworks 40V 16-inch Push Mower (4.0Ah + Charger) $208.98 (30 percent off)
- Greenworks 80V 21-inch Push Mower (2×2.0Ah + Rapid Charger) $399.98 (20 percent off)
- Greenworks 80V 21-inch Self-Propelled Mower (4.0Ah + Rapid Charger) $419.99 (30 percent off)
- Greenworks 48V (2×24V) 20-inch Mower + String Trimmer + Blower Kit $349.99 (30 percent off)
- Greenworks 48V (2×24V) 21-inch Mower + 12″ Trimmer + 320 CFM Blower $409.99 (33 percent off)
- Greenworks 40V 16″ Mower + 350 CFM Blower + 13″ String Trimmer (2 batts) $349.99 (27 percent off)
Pressure washers & cleaning attachments
- Greenworks Pro 3000 PSI / 2.0 GPM Electric Pressure Washer (Steel Frame) $319.99 (29 percent off)
- Greenworks Pro 3000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer (Foldable Handles) $319.99 (29 percent off)
- Greenworks Pro 2700 PSI Electric Pressure Washer (Foldable Handles) $319.98 (20 percent off)
- Greenworks 3000 PSI Pressure Washer + Foam Cannon $399.98 (20 percent off)
- Greenworks 2100 PSI Compact Pressure Washer (Telescoping Handle) $159.98 (20 percent off)
- Greenworks 1900 PSI Portable Pressure Washer $109.99 (31 percent off)
- Greenworks 11″ Surface Cleaner (Pressure Washer Attachment) $19.00 (46 percent off)
- Greenworks 15″ Surface Cleaner with 15″ Extension $56.99 (29 percent off)
- Greenworks 12″ Surface Cleaner (Attachment) $23.98 (20 percent off)
Leaf blowers
- Greenworks 40V Leaf Blower/Sweeper (2.0Ah + Charger) $69.98 (46 percent off)
- Greenworks 40V Axial Blower (130 MPH / 550 CFM, 4.0Ah + Charger) $119.99 (48 percent off)
- Greenworks 40V Axial Blower (120 MPH / 500 CFM, 2.5Ah + Charger) $99.99 (44 percent off)
- Greenworks 40V Axial Blower (4.0Ah + Charger) $89.00 (44 percent off)
Chainsaws & pruning saws
- Greenworks 40V 12″ Compact Chainsaw (2.0Ah + Charger) $119.99 (25 percent off)
- Greenworks 24V 10″ Compact Chainsaw (2.0Ah + Charger) $109.99 (21 percent off)
- Greenworks 40V HP 18″ Brushless Chainsaw Kit (5.0Ah + Rapid Charger) $239.98 (20 percent off)
- Greenworks 80V 16″ Brushless Chainsaw (2.5Ah + Charger) $230.98 (30 percent off)
- Greenworks 24V 6″ Brushless Pruning Saw Kit $109.99 (27 percent off)
- Greenworks 24V 6″ Brushless Pruning Saw (Tool Only) $89.99 (25 percent off)
Hedge trimmers
- Greenworks 80V 26″ Brushless Hedge Trimmer (2.0Ah + Charger) $176.00 (27 percent off)
- Greenworks 60V 26″ Brushless Hedge Trimmer (2.0Ah + Charger) $175.98 (20 percent off)
- Greenworks 40V 26″ Brushless Hedge Trimmer (Tool Only) $111.98 (20 percent off)
- Greenworks 40V 26″ Brushless Hedge Trimmer (2.0Ah + Charger) $159.98 (20 percent off)
- Greenworks 24V 24″ Brushless Hedge Trimmer (Tool Only) $103.98 (20 percent off)
- Greenworks 24V 24″ Brushless Hedge Trimmer (2.0Ah + Charger) $135.98 (20 percent off)
String trimmers, edgers & combos
- Greenworks 40V 13″ Trimmer/Edger + Leaf Blower Combo (2.0Ah + Charger) $151.98 (20 percent off)
- Greenworks 40V 13″ Trimmer/Edger (Gen 2) (2.0Ah + Charger) $118.98 (21 percent off)
- Greenworks 40V 8″ Brushless Edger (Tool Only) $109.99 (42 percent off)
- Greenworks 60V 8″ Brushless Edger (2.0Ah + Charger) $197.00 (34 percent off)
Pole saws
- Greenworks 60V 10″ Brushless Pole Saw (2.0Ah + Charger) $178.99 (34 percent off)
- Greenworks 80V 10″ Brushless Polesaw (2.0Ah + Charger) $223.98 (20 percent off)
Batteries & power
- Greenworks 40V 4.0Ah Lithium-Ion Battery $93.08 (42 percent off)
Power tools (24V)
- Greenworks 24V 4-Tool Combo: Drill/Driver + Impact Driver + 6.5″ Circular Saw + Flashlight (2.0Ah & 4.0Ah) $209.98 (30 percent off)
- Greenworks 24V Drill/Driver + Impact Driver Kit (2×2.0Ah USB-C) $139.98 (30 percent off)
- Greenworks 24V Drill/Driver + 6.5″ Circular Saw Kit (2×2.0Ah USB-C) $139.98 (30 percent off)
- Greenworks 24V 800 in-lb Brushless Drill/Driver (4.0Ah USB-C + 65W Charger) $127.98 (20 percent off)
- Greenworks 24V 400 in-lb Brushless Drill/Driver Kit (2.0Ah USB-C) $97.98 (30 percent off)
More yard tools
