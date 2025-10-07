Amazon is blowing out Greenworks electric mowers, blowers, and other yard tools during its Prime Day sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I respect when people hang onto their tools as long as possible, but you’ll eventually have to move on. And while gas-powered yard tools have served us well, the future is electric. These Greenworks yard tools are every bit as powerful as their gas-guzzling counterparts, but they’re easier to start, quieter to run, and require less maintenance. Plus, they’re on deep discount right now during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. The batteries work throughout the line, so grab multiple tools now and get a whole new system going to be ready for spring.

A true high-power electric unit with a rugged frame, 25-foot hose, and 35-foot GFCI cord. It’s ideal for siding, decks, and concrete without the hassle of a gas engine.

Greenworks 80V 21-inch Self-Propelled Mower (4.0Ah + Rapid Charger) $419.99 (30 percent off)

This 80V brushless mower adds self-propel and LED headlights for easier dusk runs, plus a 4.0Ah battery and rapid charger. It’s a strong step-up for medium to large yards without the noise and maintenance of gas.

Greenworks 40V Axial Leaf Blower (4.0Ah Battery + Charger) $89.00 (44 percent off)

Light, quiet, and still plenty strong for fall cleanup. The included 4.0Ah battery works with 75+ tools, so this is an easy gateway into the Greenworks ecosystem.

