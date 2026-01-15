Amazon has just about every Anker docking station, power bank, and portable power station on sale right now

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I’ve been doing my work at a local coffee shop lately, which has helped me kick some of the winter blues by getting me out of the house. It’s a great spot, but it lacks outlets, which means I’ve been relying heavily on portable chargers and other backup devices. The Anker Prime Pro power bank has been a go-to for me, but there are currently a ton of other Anker products on sale at Amazon right now, so stock up and never run out of juice again. You can even score huge deals on Solix portable power stations and solar generators.
Editor’s picks
If your laptop is doing its best impression of a desktop every day, this is the kind of dock that makes the whole setup feel intentional. You get a ton of ports in one box, dual 4K monitor support, and up to 160W of power delivery so you can park your laptop, plug in, and stop juggling dongles.
This is the move for people who are fully integrated into the Apple ecosystem. It’s a 3-in-1 stand that does Qi2 wireless charging (up to 25W) plus spots for your earbuds and watch. It’s the sort of thing that makes nightly charging feel less like a scavenger hunt.
For outages, tailgates, or job sites, a big power station is basically a silent generator you can lug anywhere. The SOLIX F2000 has a huge 2,048Wh-class battery and enough output to run appliances and tools then recharge your smaller gadgets on top. This is one of the steepest discounts in the list, so it’s worth a look if you’ve been waiting for a real price drop.
Wall chargers and travel adapters
- Anker 100W Max USB-C Charger Block (3-Port GaN, Silver) $59.99 (14% off)
- Anker Prime Charger (100W 3-Port GaN, Foldable) $59.99 (14% off)
- Anker Nano Charger (70W 3-Port USB-C, White, Cable Included) $39.99 (20% off)
- Anker Charger (65W 3-Port Fast Compact Foldable) $25.99 (35% off)
- Anker Nano Travel Adapter (5-Port, 1 AC + 2 USB-A + 2 USB-C) $25.99
Power strips and desktop charging stations
- Anker Prime Charging Station (240W 8-in-1 USB-C Power Strip) $89.99 (31% off)
- Anker Prime 6-in-1 USB-C Charging Station (140W) $59.99 (45% off)
- Anker Charging Station (100W) 9-in-1 USB-C Power Strip (300J) $39.99
- Anker Power Strip Surge Protector (2100J, 12 Outlets + USB) $28.99
Power banks
- Anker Prime Power Bank (26,250mAh, 300W Max) $199.99 (13% off)
- Anker Prime Power Bank (20,100mAh, 220W Max) $149.99 (17% off)
- Anker MagGo Power Bank (Qi2 15W, 10,000mAh, Stand; iPhone 15/14/13/12) $71.99 (20% off)
- Anker MagGo Power Bank (Qi2 15W, Ultra-Slim 10,000mAh) $79.86
- Anker Nano Power Bank (Qi2 15W, 5,000mAh, Magnetic) $54.99
USB-C hubs and docking stations
- Anker Prime TB5 Docking Station (14-in-1 Thunderbolt 5) $399.99
- Anker Prime Docking Station (14-Port, 160W Max, Dual 4K) $169.99 (37% off)
- Anker Laptop Docking Station (13-in-1 USB-C, Triple Display) $199.99
- Anker Laptop Docking Station (14-in-1 USB-C Hub, Triple Display) $48.99 (30% off)
- Anker USB-C Hub (11-in-1 Docking Station, Dual Monitor) $53.99 (22% off)
- Anker 555 USB-C Hub (8-in-1, 4K HDMI, 10Gbps, Ethernet) $49.99
- Anker 6-in-1 USB-C Hub (65W PD, 4K HDMI, Ethernet) $31.99 (29% off)
- Anker USB-C Hub (5-in-1, 4K HDMI, 90W PD) $12.99 (35% off)
- Anker USB-C to HDMI Adapter (4K@60Hz) $11.99 (40% off)
- Anker USB-C Adapter (2 Pack) USB-C to USB-A $8.99 (44% off)
Qi2 wireless chargers and MagSafe-style stations
- Anker Prime MagSafe Charger (3-in-1 Charging Station, Qi2 25W) $160.99 (30% off)
- Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Station (Qi2 15W, Foldable) $89.99 (17% off)
- Anker MagGo UFO 3-in-1 Charger (Qi2 15W, Foldable Travel Pad) $61.98 (31% off)
- Anker MagSafe Charger Stand (3-in-1 Cube, 30W USB-C Charger Included) $97.49 (35% off)
- Anker Zolo Magnetic Wireless Charger (2-Pack, Qi2 15W) $25.99 (35% off)
- Anker MagSafe Charger Pad (Qi2 15W, Adapter Included) $24.99 (11% off)
Car charging
- Anker Prime MagSafe Car Mount Charger (Qi2 25W, TEC Cooling) $67.49 (25% off)
- Anker Nano Magnetic Wireless Car Charger (Qi2 15W, Adjustable Mount) $39.99 (33% off)
- Anker USB-C Car Charger (75W Max, Retractable Cable) $24.98 (38% off)
Portable power stations and off-grid gear
- Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station (288Wh) $214.94 (28% off)
- Anker SOLIX C300 DC Power Bank Station (288Wh) $249.99
- Anker 521 Portable Power Station (256Wh) $149.99 (25% off)
- Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station (1,056Wh) $449.00 (44% off)
- Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station (1,024Wh) $469.99 (41% off)
- Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station (2,048Wh) $719.10 (52% off)
- Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station (Powerhouse 767) $899.00 (55% off)
- Anker SOLIX F3000 Portable Power Station (3,072Wh) $1,299.99 (23% off)
- Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus Portable Power Station (3,840Wh) $2,699.00 (31% off)
- Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 58L Cooler (Road Trip Kit) $749.99
