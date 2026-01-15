Amazon has just about every Anker docking station, power bank, and portable power station on sale right now

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I’ve been doing my work at a local coffee shop lately, which has helped me kick some of the winter blues by getting me out of the house. It’s a great spot, but it lacks outlets, which means I’ve been relying heavily on portable chargers and other backup devices. The Anker Prime Pro power bank has been a go-to for me, but there are currently a ton of other Anker products on sale at Amazon right now, so stock up and never run out of juice again. You can even score huge deals on Solix portable power stations and solar generators.

Editor’s picks

If your laptop is doing its best impression of a desktop every day, this is the kind of dock that makes the whole setup feel intentional. You get a ton of ports in one box, dual 4K monitor support, and up to 160W of power delivery so you can park your laptop, plug in, and stop juggling dongles.

This is the move for people who are fully integrated into the Apple ecosystem. It’s a 3-in-1 stand that does Qi2 wireless charging (up to 25W) plus spots for your earbuds and watch. It’s the sort of thing that makes nightly charging feel less like a scavenger hunt.

For outages, tailgates, or job sites, a big power station is basically a silent generator you can lug anywhere. The SOLIX F2000 has a huge 2,048Wh-class battery and enough output to run appliances and tools then recharge your smaller gadgets on top. This is one of the steepest discounts in the list, so it’s worth a look if you’ve been waiting for a real price drop.

