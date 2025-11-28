Amazon is blowing out high-end Ego Power+ electric yard tools during its Black Friday sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
EGO Power+ gear can compete with your old gas-powered equipment, and these Amazon deals make it a lot easier to build out a 56V yard-care setup. We’ve pulled together the most compelling discounts on mowers, snow blowers, blowers, batteries, and more so you can scroll to what you need, click, and get back to doing literally anything other than shopping.
Start with the Editor’s Picks if you just want a killer cordless mower-and-blower combo, or jump down to the category that fits your yard and climate.
Editor’s Picks
EGO Power+ LM2135SP 21" Select Cut self-propelled mower (7.5Ah kit) $599 (was $749)See It
A flagship EGO mower with the Select Cut multi-blade system and Touch Drive self-propel, designed to feel like a gas mower without the noise, fumes, or pull-start. The included 7.5Ah battery and rapid charger give you serious runtime for suburban yards while still folding up for compact garage storage.
EGO Power+ LB7654 756 CFM cordless leaf blower (5.0Ah kit) $274 (was $359)
This is the kind of blower that makes fall cleanup feel almost fun, with up to 756 CFM and a turbo mode that blasts through wet leaves and matted grass. The 5.0Ah battery and included charger slot into the rest of the EGO lineup, so you’re also investing in a battery platform that can power everything from trimmers to snow blowers.
Best EGO lawn mowers
- EGO Power+ LM2135SP 21″ Select Cut self-propelled mower with 7.5Ah battery & rapid charger $599
- EGO Power+ LM2123SP-2 self-propelled mower kit with 6.0Ah & 4.0Ah batteries and rapid charger $599
- EGO Power+ LM2132SP-2 Select Cut self-propelled mower kit with (2) 4.0Ah batteries & rapid charger $579
- EGO Power+ LM2134SP-2 Select Cut self-propelled mower kit with (2) 6.0Ah batteries & rapid charger $669
- EGO Power+ LM2114SP self-propelled mower with 6.0Ah battery & 320W charger $499
- EGO Power+ LM2102SP self-propelled mower with 7.5Ah battery & rapid charger $649
- EGO Power+ LM2130SP Select Cut self-propelled mower (tool only, no battery/charger) $524
EGO riding mower
EGO snow blowers
- EGO Power+ SNT2807 28″ 2-stage self-propelled electric snow blower with (2) 12.0Ah batteries & dual-port charger $2,049
- EGO Power+ SNT2125AP 21″ auger-propelled electric snow blower with (2) 7.5Ah batteries & dual-port charger $999
- EGO Power+ SNT2112 21″ steel auger electric snow blower with (2) 5.0Ah batteries & dual-port charger $699
EGO leaf blowers
- EGO Power+ LB8803-2 880 CFM leaf blower kit with (2) 4.0Ah batteries & charger $373
- EGO Power+ LB7654 756 CFM leaf blower kit with 5.0Ah battery & charger $274
- EGO Power+ LB6703 670 CFM leaf blower kit with 4.0Ah battery & charger $220
- EGO Power+ LB6151 615 CFM leaf blower kit with 2.5Ah battery & charger $149
- EGO Power+ LB6003 600 CFM backpack leaf blower with 7.5Ah battery & charger $389
- EGO Power+ LB5300 530 CFM handheld leaf blower (tool only, no battery/charger) $119
- EGO Power+ LBX6000 commercial-series 600 CFM leaf blower (tool only) $129
EGO chainsaws & cutting attachments
- EGO Power+ CS1613 16″ cordless chainsaw kit with 4.0Ah battery & charger $269
- EGO Power+ CS1611 16″ cordless chainsaw kit with 2.5Ah battery & charger $219
- EGO Power+ CS1800 18″ cordless chainsaw (tool only, no battery/charger) $231
- EGO Power+ EP7500 31″ extension pole attachment for PH1400 power head & PSA1000 pole saw $34
- EGO Power+ PSX2500 commercial pole saw attachment $239
EGO multi-head system & trimmers
- EGO Power+ MST1501 15″ string trimmer attachment & multi-head power head kit with 2.5Ah battery & charger $319
EGO batteries & chargers
- EGO Power+ BA3360T 56V 6.0Ah ARC Lithium battery $339
- EGO Power+ BA2800T 56V 5.0Ah ARC Lithium battery $229
- EGO Power+ BA1400T 56V 2.5Ah ARC Lithium battery $149
EGO portable power & inverters
- EGO Power+ PAD5000 400W portable power inverter (tool only, uses EGO 56V batteries) $129
- EGO Power+ PST3040 3000W portable power station (tool only) $550
Other EGO outdoor gear
