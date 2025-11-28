Amazon is blowing out high-end Ego Power+ electric yard tools during its Black Friday sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

EGO Power+ gear can compete with your old gas-powered equipment, and these Amazon deals make it a lot easier to build out a 56V yard-care setup. We’ve pulled together the most compelling discounts on mowers, snow blowers, blowers, batteries, and more so you can scroll to what you need, click, and get back to doing literally anything other than shopping.

Start with the Editor’s Picks if you just want a killer cordless mower-and-blower combo, or jump down to the category that fits your yard and climate.

Editor’s Picks

A flagship EGO mower with the Select Cut multi-blade system and Touch Drive self-propel, designed to feel like a gas mower without the noise, fumes, or pull-start. The included 7.5Ah battery and rapid charger give you serious runtime for suburban yards while still folding up for compact garage storage.

EGO Power+ LB7654 756 CFM cordless leaf blower (5.0Ah kit) $274 (was $359)

This is the kind of blower that makes fall cleanup feel almost fun, with up to 756 CFM and a turbo mode that blasts through wet leaves and matted grass. The 5.0Ah battery and included charger slot into the rest of the EGO lineup, so you’re also investing in a battery platform that can power everything from trimmers to snow blowers.

