Amazon is blowing out Greenworks battery-powered yard and power tools during its Black Friday sale

Earlier this year, Amazon ran some great deals on battery-powered yard tools. Now, for Black Friday, the deals have gotten even sweeter, especially when it comes to these Greenworks yard and power tools. Greenworks makes some of the best electric implements in the game and just about all of them are deeply discounted right now. That includes mowers, blowers, trimmers, and even more traditional power tools. They almost all share the same battery platform, so you can revamp your entire garage and tool shed while saving some money this year.

Editor’s Picks

This 40V blower moves a lot of air (up to 130 MPH and 550 CFM), making it great for clearing leaves, grass clippings, and debris without hauling around a cord. It includes a 4.0Ah battery and charger, and the price drops to $107.00 (was $229.99), a discount of more than 50 percent.

This 80V system pairs a 21-inch self-propelled mower with a compatible string trimmer, 4.0Ah battery, and rapid charger, giving most homeowners everything they need to swap gas gear for quiet, low-maintenance electric tools. It’s down to $549.99 (was $899.99), so you’re saving almost $350 on a flagship-level setup.

If you want to overhaul your tool collection in one shot, this 10-piece 24V combo is the move. It bundles essentials like a drill, impact driver, saws, and more with two 4.0Ah/2.0Ah batteries that double as a 24,000mAh power bank plus a USB-C charger. At $499.99 (was $999.99), you’re getting a full shop of tools for half price.

