Amazon is blowing out Greenworks battery-powered yard and power tools during its Black Friday sale

Earlier this year, Amazon ran some great deals on battery-powered yard tools. Now, for Black Friday, the deals have gotten even sweeter, especially when it comes to these Greenworks yard and power tools. Greenworks makes some of the best electric implements in the game and just about all of them are deeply discounted right now. That includes mowers, blowers, trimmers, and even more traditional power tools. They almost all share the same battery platform, so you can revamp your entire garage and tool shed while saving some money this year.
Editor’s Picks
Greenworks 40V 130 MPH / 550 CFM Brushless Axial Leaf Blower (4.0Ah Battery + Charger) $107 (was $158)See It
This 40V blower moves a lot of air (up to 130 MPH and 550 CFM), making it great for clearing leaves, grass clippings, and debris without hauling around a cord. It includes a 4.0Ah battery and charger, and the price drops to $107.00 (was $229.99), a discount of more than 50 percent.
Greenworks 80V 21” Brushless Self-Propelled Cordless Mower + String Trimmer Kit $549 (was $649)See It
This 80V system pairs a 21-inch self-propelled mower with a compatible string trimmer, 4.0Ah battery, and rapid charger, giving most homeowners everything they need to swap gas gear for quiet, low-maintenance electric tools. It’s down to $549.99 (was $899.99), so you’re saving almost $350 on a flagship-level setup.
Greenworks 24V Brushless 10-Piece Power Tool Combo Kit $499 (was $999)See It
If you want to overhaul your tool collection in one shot, this 10-piece 24V combo is the move. It bundles essentials like a drill, impact driver, saws, and more with two 4.0Ah/2.0Ah batteries that double as a 24,000mAh power bank plus a USB-C charger. At $499.99 (was $999.99), you’re getting a full shop of tools for half price.
Lawn mowers
- Greenworks 40V 16 Cordless Lawn Mower Ultra-Light Push Mower w/ 4.0Ah Battery & Charger (75+ Tool Compatibility 45Min Runtime) $198.00 (was $299.00)
- Greenworks 60V 17 Brushless Cordless Push Lawn Mower 2-in-1 Mulching/Bagging 4.0Ah Battery and 3A Charger (40min Runtime) $265.98 (was $399.99)
- Greenworks 60V 21 Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower Brushless (2) 4.0Ah Batteries & 60-Minute Rapid Dual-Port Charger (75+ Tool Compatibility 45Min Runtime) $449.99 (was $599.99)
- Greenworks 80V 21 Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower – Brushless Motor, 4-in-1, LED Lights, 4.0Ah Battery & Rapid Charger (75+ Compatible Tools) $399.99 (was $599.99)
- Greenworks 80V 21 Brushless Cordless (Push) Lawn Mower (LED Headlights 4-in-1) 4.0Ah Battery and Rapid Charger Included (75+ Compatible Tools) $349.99 (was $499.99)
- Greenworks 80V 21 Cordless Battery Push Lawn Mower 16 Cordless Chainsaw & 12 Pole Saw Combo Kit w/ (1) 4.0Ah Battery, (1) 2.5Ah Battery and (2) Chargers $759.99 (was $999.99)
- Greenworks 80V 21 Cordless Battery Push Lawn Mower 730 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower Combo Kit w/ (1) 4Ah Battery & (1) 4A Rapid Charger $559.99 (was $799.99)
Mower combo kits
- Greenworks 48V (2x24V) High-Performance Cordless Yard Tool Combo Kit: 21 Self-Propelled Mower, 13 Trimmer, 540 CFM Blower, 16 Chainsaw, 8 Pole Saw, (4) 4.0Ah Batteries & (3) Chargers $529.98 (was $679.99)
Leaf blowers
- Greenworks 60V (610 CFM / 130 MPH) Cordless Leaf Blower High Performance Brushless Axial Blower for Leaves, Lawns, Driveways and Dense Gravel Includes 2.5Ah Battery & 5A Rapid Charger $135.98 (was $199.99)
- Greenworks 40V Leaf Blower/Sweeper 150 MPH Lightweight Quiet with 2.0Ah Battery and Charger for Residential Lawn Care Leaf Blowing, Debris, Dust, Light Snow and More $69.99 (was $129.00)
- Greenworks 40V (230 MPH / 505 CFM) Cordless Brushless Leaf Blower Quiet for Yard Debris Cleanup Includes 5.0Ah Battery & Charger $179.99 (was $269.99)
- Greenworks 40V (130 MPH / 550 CFM / 75+ Compatible Tools) Cordless Brushless Axial Leaf Blower 4.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $107.00 (was $229.99)
- Greenworks 80V (750 CFM) Backpack Blower 4.0Ah Battery and 4A Charger $299.99 (was $399.99)
- Greenworks 40V Brushless Axial Leaf Blower, 500CFM / 125MPH, 4.0Ah Battery and 150W Charger Included $129.99 (was $169.99)
- Greenworks 80V 21 Cordless Battery Push Lawn Mower 730 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower Combo Kit w/ (2) 4Ah Batteries & (1) 4A Rapid Charger $674.04 (was $899.99)
- Greenworks 80V (730 CFM / 170 MPH) Cordless Backpack Blower, Brushless, 5.0Ah Battery and Rapid Charger Included $299.99 (was $399.99)
Blower combo kits
- Greenworks 40V Lawn Care Combo Kit Trimmer & Blower for Edging & Leaf Cleanup, 2.0Ah Battery & Charger (Gas-Free Yard Duo) $109.99 (was $189.99)
- Greenworks 40V Cordless String Trimmer & Leaf Blower Combo Kit w/ 2.0Ah Battery & Charger $139.99 (was $199.99)
- Greenworks 60V Cordless String Trimmer & Leaf Blower Combo Kit w/ 4.0Ah Battery & Charger $279.99 (was $399.99)
- Greenworks 48V (24V x 2) All-in-One Cordless Combo – 20 Push Lawn Mower, 12 Trimmer, 320 CFM Blower & 500 Lumen Lantern $519.99 (was $659.99)
- Greenworks 48V (2x24V) High-Performance Cordless Yard Tool Combo Kit: 21 Self-Propelled Mower, 13 Trimmer, 540 CFM Blower, 16 Chainsaw, 8 Pole Saw, (4) 4.0Ah Batteries & (3) Chargers $529.98 (was $679.99)
- Greenworks 80V 21 Cordless Battery Push Lawn Mower 730 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower Combo Kit w/ (1) 4Ah Battery & (1) 4A Rapid Charger $559.99 (was $799.99)
String trimmers & edgers
- Greenworks 60V 16 Brushless Cordless String Trimmer (Tool Only) $139.99 (was $199.99)
- Greenworks 80V 21 Cordless Battery Push Lawn Mower 16 Cordless Chainsaw & 12 Pole Saw Combo Kit w/ (1) 4.0Ah Battery, (1) 2.5Ah Battery and (2) Chargers $759.99 (was $999.99)
- Greenworks 40V 16-Inch Brushless (Attachment Capable) Cordless String Trimmer (Gen 2) Battery and Charger Not Included $135.30 (was $179.99)
Chainsaws
- Greenworks 80V 18 Brushless Cordless Chainsaw (Great For Tree Limbs & Logs) w/ 2.0Ah Battery and Rapid Charger Included (75+ Compatible Tools) $189.98 (was $349.99)
- Greenworks 24V 6 Mini Chainsaw Cordless, One-Handed for Tree Trimming, Wood Cutting, Best Gifts for Dad/Husband $84.99 (was $159.99)
- Greenworks 24V 10 Cordless Compact Chainsaw (Great For Storm Clean-Up, Pruning and Firewood) 2.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $99.99 (was $139.99)
- Greenworks 48V (2x24V) High-Performance Cordless Yard Tool Combo Kit: 21 Self-Propelled Mower, 13 Trimmer, 540 CFM Blower, 16 Chainsaw, 8 Pole Saw, (4) 4.0Ah Batteries & (3) Chargers $529.98 (was $679.99)
- Greenworks 80V 21 Cordless Battery Push Lawn Mower 16 Cordless Chainsaw & 12 Pole Saw Combo Kit w/ (1) 4.0Ah Battery, (1) 2.5Ah Battery and (2) Chargers $759.99 (was $999.99)
Hedge trimmers
- Greenworks 40V 26in Brushless Hedge Trimmer (1) 2.0Ah Battery & 2A Port Charger $149.99 (was $199.99)
- Greenworks 24V 24 (1.1 Cutting Capacity/Rotating Handle) Brushless Hedge Trimmer Cordless 2.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $129.99 (was $169.99)
- Greenworks 24V 22 Cordless Rotating Handle Hedge Trimmer w/ 2.0Ah Battery & Charger $99.99 (was $139.99)
Snow blowers & snow tools
- Greenworks 40V (75+ Compatible Tools) 16 Cordless Snow Blower 5.0Ah Battery and Charger Included (SN40B410) $249.99 (was $349.99)
Pressure washers
- Greenworks Pro Brushless 3000 PSI (CSA Certified) 2.0 GPM Max Electric Pressure Washer (Rugged Steel Frame, 25 FT Hose, 35 FT GFCI Power Cord) $329.99 (was $449.99)
- Greenworks 2100 PSI (SGS Certified) 1.2 GPM 13Amp Compact Electric Pressure Washer for Cars, Driveways, Patios, Patio Furniture & Around Pools $139.99 (was $199.99)
- Greenworks Pro Brushless 2700 PSI (CSA Certified) Electric Pressure Washer w/ 1.1L Foam Sprayer $299.99 (was $399.99)
Pressure washer accessories
- Greenworks 11 Surface Cleaner Universal Pressure Washer Attachment $18.99 (was $34.99)
- Greenworks 12 (in.) Surface Cleaner Pressure Washer Attachment $19.99 (was $29.99)
Batteries & chargers
- Greenworks 40V Battery Charger (Genuine Greenworks Charger) $33.98 (was $39.99)
- Greenworks PRO 80V 4.0Ah Lithium-Ion Battery (Genuine Greenworks Battery / 75+ Compatible Tools) $182.10 (was $299.00)
24V power tools & combo kits
- Greenworks 24V Cordless Brushless 400 in-lbs Drill/Driver + 1950 in-lbs Impact Driver Combo Kit w/ (2) 2.0Ah Batteries (12000mAh Power Bank) and 65W USB-C Fast Charger (3-Port) $99.99 (was $199.99)
- Greenworks 24V Brushless 10PC Power Tool Combo Drill+Impact Driver+Circular Saw+Reciprocating Saw+Multi-Tool+Jig Saw+Sander+Light+Bluetooth Speaker, (2) 4.0Ah+2.0Ah Batteries (24000mAh Power Bank) USB-C Charger $499.99 (was $999.99)
- Greenworks 24V (4-Tool) Combo Kit — Drill, Impact Driver, Circular Saw & Recip Saw, (2) 2.0Ah Batteries (Power Bank), USB-C Batteries, 3.3 FT Braided Cable, 30W Charger $149.99 (was $299.99)
