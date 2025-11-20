Amazon is blowing out Greenworks battery-powered yard and power tools during its Black Friday sale

Every battery-powered tool you could need to take care of your home and yard is on on sale at Amazon for early Black Friday.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Earlier this year, Amazon ran some great deals on battery-powered yard tools. Now, for Black Friday, the deals have gotten even sweeter, especially when it comes to these Greenworks yard and power tools. Greenworks makes some of the best electric implements in the game and just about all of them are deeply discounted right now. That includes mowers, blowers, trimmers, and even more traditional power tools. They almost all share the same battery platform, so you can revamp your entire garage and tool shed while saving some money this year.

Greenworks 40V 130 MPH / 550 CFM Brushless Axial Leaf Blower (4.0Ah Battery + Charger) $107 (was $158)

Greenworks blower on sale for Black Friday at Amazon
It’s quiet and powerful, which is what you want from a blower.

Greenworks
See It

This 40V blower moves a lot of air (up to 130 MPH and 550 CFM), making it great for clearing leaves, grass clippings, and debris without hauling around a cord. It includes a 4.0Ah battery and charger, and the price drops to $107.00 (was $229.99), a discount of more than 50 percent.

Greenworks 80V 21” Brushless Self-Propelled Cordless Mower + String Trimmer Kit $549 (was $649)

Greenworks yard tool kit on sale for Black Friday
It’s everything you need to care for your home.

Greenworks
See It

This 80V system pairs a 21-inch self-propelled mower with a compatible string trimmer, 4.0Ah battery, and rapid charger, giving most homeowners everything they need to swap gas gear for quiet, low-maintenance electric tools. It’s down to $549.99 (was $899.99), so you’re saving almost $350 on a flagship-level setup.

Greenworks 24V Brushless 10-Piece Power Tool Combo Kit $499 (was $999)

Greenworks power tool kit on sale for Black Friday
A pair of handy carrying bags make this whole kit easy to lug around.

Greenworks
See It

If you want to overhaul your tool collection in one shot, this 10-piece 24V combo is the move. It bundles essentials like a drill, impact driver, saws, and more with two 4.0Ah/2.0Ah batteries that double as a 24,000mAh power bank plus a USB-C charger. At $499.99 (was $999.99), you’re getting a full shop of tools for half price.

