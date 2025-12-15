Amazon has Anker’s power banks, chargers, and portable power stations on deep discount during these last minute holiday deals

If you're looking for a last-minute practical gift, grab and Anker charging accessory for a deep discount.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Anker last minute holiday deals header
Never run out of power again. Anker

If you’re doing last-minute holiday shopping, practical gifts tend to win. Anker’s lineup is full of gear that will get used every day. Below are the best last-minute Anker deals from the list you provided. They include smartphone chargers, portable power stations, and more. Prices move fast this time of year, so if something fits your setup (or your gift list), it’s worth grabbing while the discount is still live.

Editor’s picks

Anker Prime Charging Station, 240W 8-in-1 USB-C Power Strip — $89.99 (31% off)

Anker prime charger holiday sale
I keep one of these in my travel bag for trips.

Anker
This is the one for anyone whose desk has turned into a rat’s nest of USB-C cables. You get a single base that can handle a laptop, phone, headphones, and whatever else is living on your nightstand. It’s also a smart last-minute gift because it instantly improves someone’s everyday routine.

Anker MagGo Power Bank, Qi2 Certified 15W Ultra-Fast, 10,000mAh — $59.49 (34% off)

Anker MagSafe power bank
The MagSafe features charge an iPhone without the need for a cable.

Anker
A portable charger isn’t worth much if you can’t connect it to your device. This MagSafe charger snaps onto the back of of an iPhone and charges as you use it. The built-in kickstand makes it a perfect companion for watching content on a flight, even if you don’t need a charge.

Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station — $849.00 (58% off)

Anker Solix portable power station
Stay safe and entertained during a blackout.

Anker
The F2000 class of stations is built for keeping essentials running—think phones, laptops, lights, and other small electronics during an outage, or powering a campsite setup without relying on a car battery. At this discount level, it’s the rare kind of practical splurge that actually feels worth it.

Charging Accessories & Power Strips

Power Banks

Hubs, Docks & Adapters

Wireless & Car Chargers

Magnetic stands, nightstand chargers, and car mounts that make charging feel less like a chore.

Portable Power Stations

Backup power for outages, road trips, camping, and anywhere you’d rather not be tethered to the wall.

 
