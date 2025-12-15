Amazon has Anker’s power banks, chargers, and portable power stations on deep discount during these last minute holiday deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you’re doing last-minute holiday shopping, practical gifts tend to win. Anker’s lineup is full of gear that will get used every day. Below are the best last-minute Anker deals from the list you provided. They include smartphone chargers, portable power stations, and more. Prices move fast this time of year, so if something fits your setup (or your gift list), it’s worth grabbing while the discount is still live.
Editor’s picks
Anker Prime Charging Station, 240W 8-in-1 USB-C Power Strip — $89.99 (31% off)See It
This is the one for anyone whose desk has turned into a rat’s nest of USB-C cables. You get a single base that can handle a laptop, phone, headphones, and whatever else is living on your nightstand. It’s also a smart last-minute gift because it instantly improves someone’s everyday routine.
Anker MagGo Power Bank, Qi2 Certified 15W Ultra-Fast, 10,000mAh — $59.49 (34% off)See It
A portable charger isn’t worth much if you can’t connect it to your device. This MagSafe charger snaps onto the back of of an iPhone and charges as you use it. The built-in kickstand makes it a perfect companion for watching content on a flight, even if you don’t need a charge.
Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station — $849.00 (58% off)See It
The F2000 class of stations is built for keeping essentials running—think phones, laptops, lights, and other small electronics during an outage, or powering a campsite setup without relying on a car battery. At this discount level, it’s the rare kind of practical splurge that actually feels worth it.
Charging Accessories & Power Strips
- Anker Prime 6-in-1 USB-C Charging Station, 140W $65.49 (40% off)
- Anker Prime Charger, 100W 3-Port GaN USB-C $45.49 (35% off)
- Anker Nano Charger, 65W 3-Port Foldable USB-C $25.99 (35% off)
- Anker Prime Charging Station, 240W 8-in-1 USB-C Power Strip $89.99 (31% off)
- Anker Nano Charger, Ultra-Fast 70W Output 3-Port $37.49 (25% off)
- Anker 100W Max USB-C Charger Block, 3-Port GaN $53.19 (24% off)
- Anker Power Strip Surge Protector (2100J) $22.78 (24% off)
- Anker Nano Travel Adapter, 5-Port Power Adapter $19.99 (23% off)
- Anker Charging Station (100W), 9-in-1 USB-C Power Strip $39.99
Power Banks
- Anker MagGo Power Bank, Qi2 Certified 15W Ultra-Fast, 10,000mAh $59.49 (34% off)
- Anker Prime Power Bank, 20,100mAh $128.99 (28% off)
- Anker MagGo Power Bank, Ultra-Slim 10,000mAh $58.99 (26% off)
- Anker Prime Power Bank, 26,250mAh $171.49 (25% off)
- Anker Nano Power Bank, Ultra-Slim 5,000mAh MagSafe $41.24 (25% off)
Hubs, Docks & Adapters
- Anker USB-C Adapter (2 Pack) $9.79 (39% off)
- Anker Laptop Docking Station, 14-in-1 USB-C Hub $43.49 (38% off)
- Anker Prime Docking Station, 14-Port $174.99 (35% off)
- Anker USB-C to HDMI Adapter (4K@60Hz) $12.99 (35% off)
- Anker Laptop Docking Station, 13-in-1 USB-C $142.99 (29% off)
- Anker 6-in-1 USB-C Hub with 65W PD $31.98 (29% off)
- Anker USB-C Hub, 5-in-1 $10.74 (28% off)
- Anker USB-C Hub, 11-in-1 Docking Station Dual Monitor $53.49 (24% off)
- Anker 555 USB-C Hub (8-in-1) $38.49 (23% off)
- Anker Prime TB5 Docking Station, 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 $339.99 (15% off)
Wireless & Car Chargers
Magnetic stands, nightstand chargers, and car mounts that make charging feel less like a chore.
- Anker Nano Magnetic Wireless Car Charger $36.59 (39% off)
- Anker USB-C Car Charger, 75W Max $24.99 (38% off)
- Anker MagSafe Charger Stand, 3-in-1 $97.49 (35% off)
- Anker MagSafe Charger Pad, MagGo iPhone 16 $19.49 (35% off)
- Anker Zolo Magnetic Wireless Charger, 2-Pack $26.69 (33% off)
- Anker MagSafe Compatible MagGo UFO 3-in-1 Charger $61.99 (31% off)
- Anker Prime MagSafe Charger Compatible, 3-in-1 $160.99 (30% off)
- Anker MagGo 3-in-1 iPhone 17 Charging Station $78.49 (29% off)
- Anker Prime MagSafe Car Mount Charger, Qi2 25W $67.49 (25% off)
Portable Power Stations
Backup power for outages, road trips, camping, and anywhere you’d rather not be tethered to the wall.
- Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station $849.00 (58% off)
- Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station $436.95 (45% off)
- Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus Portable Power Station $2,393.95 (39% off)
- Anker SOLIX C300 DC Power Bank Station $162.49 (35% off)
- Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station $371.45 (32% off)
- Anker 521 Portable Power Station (Upgraded) $139.99 (30% off)
- Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station $719.99 (28% off)
- Anker Portable Power Station SOLIX C300 $214.94 (28% off)
- Anker SOLIX F3000 Portable Power Station $1,283.95 (24% off)
