Amazon has Anker’s power banks, chargers, and portable power stations on deep discount during these last minute holiday deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

If you’re doing last-minute holiday shopping, practical gifts tend to win. Anker’s lineup is full of gear that will get used every day. Below are the best last-minute Anker deals from the list you provided. They include smartphone chargers, portable power stations, and more. Prices move fast this time of year, so if something fits your setup (or your gift list), it’s worth grabbing while the discount is still live.

Editor’s picks

This is the one for anyone whose desk has turned into a rat’s nest of USB-C cables. You get a single base that can handle a laptop, phone, headphones, and whatever else is living on your nightstand. It’s also a smart last-minute gift because it instantly improves someone’s everyday routine.

A portable charger isn’t worth much if you can’t connect it to your device. This MagSafe charger snaps onto the back of of an iPhone and charges as you use it. The built-in kickstand makes it a perfect companion for watching content on a flight, even if you don’t need a charge.

The F2000 class of stations is built for keeping essentials running—think phones, laptops, lights, and other small electronics during an outage, or powering a campsite setup without relying on a car battery. At this discount level, it’s the rare kind of practical splurge that actually feels worth it.

Charging Accessories & Power Strips

Power Banks

Hubs, Docks & Adapters

Wireless & Car Chargers

Magnetic stands, nightstand chargers, and car mounts that make charging feel less like a chore.

Portable Power Stations

Backup power for outages, road trips, camping, and anywhere you’d rather not be tethered to the wall.

Related PopSci guides