Amazon just dropped Cyber Monday prices on dozens of Belkin charging accessories during its Cyber Monday sale

Belkin makes a ridiculous number of chargers, power banks, and cables, which is great when you’re trying to dial in the perfect everyday carry or desk setup. To save you from scrolling through endless product pages, we pulled standout Belkin deals into one organized list—starting with a few editor’s picks that cover desk charging, travel, and all-day battery backup.
Editor’s picks
Belkin 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Wireless Charging Pad (Qi2 15W) $57 (was $80)
A clean all-in-one charging pad for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods
This 3-in-1 Qi2 pad is built for the person whose nightstand or desk is a mess of cables. Drop your iPhone on the magnetic pad, set your Apple Watch on its charging puck, and park your AirPods in the third spot and everything tops up at once. Qi2 15W fast charging keeps newer iPhones moving quickly, and the low-profile design looks more like a piece of desk gear than a clunky charger.
Belkin 200W 4-Port USB-C GaN Charger Block $99 (was $129)
One brick to power a full desk setup
If your power strip is full of random bricks, this 200W GaN charger is a huge upgrade. Four USB-C ports share enough wattage to fast-charge a laptop, tablet, phone, and accessories from a single wall outlet. It’s especially handy for travel or coworking: toss this in your bag and you’ve basically packed a tiny charging station instead of four separate power bricks.
Belkin 10,000mAh Qi2 MagSafe Wireless Power Bank with Kickstand
A snap-on battery pack that doubles as a stand
This 10,000mAh MagSafe-compatible power bank snaps to the back of your phone for cable-free charging and has enough juice for multiple top-ups. The built-in pop-up kickstand props your phone up in landscape or portrait while it charges, which is great for watching videos on a flight or keeping an eye on notifications at a coffee shop.
MagSafe & wireless charging stands, pads, docks, and car mounts
- Belkin 3-in-1 Qi2 15W Convertible Wireless Charging Station (MagSafe-compatible)
- Belkin 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Wireless Charging Station (Qi2, 15W, non-slip base, 40W PSU, Black)
- Belkin 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Wireless Charging Station (Qi2, 15W, non-slip base, 40W PSU, Black – variant listing)
- Belkin 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Foldable Magnetic Qi2 Charging Station for iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods (version 1)
- Belkin 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Foldable Magnetic Qi2 Charging Station for iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods (version 2)
- Belkin 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Wireless Charging Pad with Qi2 15W (Black)
- Belkin 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Wireless Charging Pad with Qi2 15W (White)
- Belkin 2-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible 15W Wireless Charging Pad (Sand)
- Belkin 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe 15W (Orange, iPhone & AirPods)
- Belkin 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with Qi2 15W + Extra USB-C Port (MagSafe-compatible, Black)
- Belkin 2-in-1 Qi2 15W Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone & AirPods (Sand, PSU included)
- Belkin 2-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charging Dock 15W Fast Charge for iPhone & MagSafe devices (Black, PSU included)
- Belkin 2-in-1 Magnetic Charging Travel Pad 15W (MagSafe-compatible, foldable, Qi2-certified, Black)
- Belkin MagSafe-Compatible 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand 15W (White, 36W PSU included)
- Belkin MagSafe-Compatible 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand 15W (Black, 36W PSU included)
- Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand (2nd Gen, 33% faster for Apple Watch, White)
- Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand for iPhone & AirPods (White)
- Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand for iPhone & AirPods (Black)
- Belkin Quick Charge 15W Wireless Charging Stand (Black, no PSU)
- Belkin 15W Quick Charge Wireless Charging Stand (Black, Qi-certified, no PSU)
- Belkin Quick Charge 15W Wireless Charging Stand 2-Pack (Black, no PSU)
- Belkin Quick Charge 10W Wireless Charging Stand (White, AC adapter included)
- Belkin 15W Wireless Charging Pad (2-Pack, Black, 5 ft cable included)
- Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad 15W (MagSafe-compatible, Qi2, 2-Pack, Black, no PSU)
- Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad 15W (MagSafe-compatible, Qi2, White, PSU included)
- Belkin Magnetic Foldable Wireless Charging Stand 15W (MagSafe-compatible, Qi2, White, PSU included)
- Belkin Magnetic Foldable Wireless Charging Stand 15W (MagSafe-compatible, Qi2, Black, PSU included)
- Belkin Convertible Magnetic Charging Stand 15W (MagSafe-compatible, Qi2, Black, no PSU)
- Belkin MagSafe-Compatible Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W (Vent mount, PSU included)
- Belkin MagSafe-Compatible Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W (Vent mount, no PSU)
- Belkin MagSafe Vent Mount Pro (Magnetic car mount for iPhone, Gray)
Wall chargers & multiport GaN bricks
- Belkin 12-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip with 8 ft cord (3,940 Joules)
- Belkin 112W 4-Port GaN Charger Block (USB-C PD + USB-A)
- Belkin 4-Port USB-C 200W GaN Multi-Port Charger (Black, desktop with 5 ft cord)
- Belkin 4-Port USB-C 200W GaN Multi-Port Charger (White, desktop with 5 ft cord)
- Belkin 4-Port 108W GaN Multi-Port Desktop Charger (USB-C PD + USB-A, White)
- Belkin 4-Port 140W GaN Charger Block (USB-C PD + USB-A, White)
- Belkin Dual USB-C 60W Charger Block (2-Pack, PPS fast charging, White)
- Belkin Dual Port USB-C 68W GaN Fast Charger (USB-C PD, White)
- Belkin 65W Dual USB-C Charger Block (GaN, White)
- Belkin 65W Dual USB-C Charger Block (GaN, Black)
- Belkin 45W Dual USB-C Charger Block (GaN, White)
- Belkin 45W Dual USB-C Charger Block (GaN, Black)
- Belkin 45W Dual USB-C Charger Block (2-Pack, GaN, Black)
- Belkin 42W Dual Port USB-C + USB-A Super Fast Charger Block (Black)
- Belkin 42W Dual Port USB-C + USB-A Super Fast Charger Block (White)
- Belkin 37W USB-C + USB-A Charger Block (25W USB-C + 12W USB-A, White)
- Belkin 30W USB-C Charger Block (PD, PPS, White)
- Belkin 30W USB-C Charger Block with USB-C to Lightning Cable (White)
- Belkin 30W USB-C Fast Charger Block (White, no cable)
- Belkin 30W USB-C Charger Block (2-Pack, White)
- Belkin 40W Dual USB-C Wall Charger Block with Folding Prongs (White)
- Belkin 65W USB-C Wall Charger (also listed above as dual-port variant – check configuration)
- Belkin 3-Port USB-C 67W Charger Block with PPS (Black)
- Belkin 3-Port USB-C 67W Charger Block with PPS (White)
- Belkin 20W USB-C Charger Block (2-Pack, White, fast charging)
- Belkin 20W USB-C Charger Block with Cable Included (White, single pack)
- Belkin 20W USB-C Charger Block (2-Pack, White, cable included – variant)
- Belkin 25W USB-C Charger Block (2-Pack, Black, cable included)
- Belkin 25W USB-C Charger Block (Black, cable included)
- Belkin 25W USB-C Charger Block (Black, PD3.0 PPS Super Fast Charging)
- Belkin 25W USB-C Charger Block (2-Pack, PD3.0 PPS, Black – duplicate listing)
- Belkin 20W USB-C Charger Block (2-Pack, White – duplicate listing)
- Belkin 24W Dual Port USB Wall Charger (no cable)
- Belkin 24W Dual Port USB Wall Charger with USB-C Cable Included (White)
Portable power banks & battery packs
- Belkin 10,000mAh Portable Charger with Integrated USB-C & Lightning Cables (23W, charge two devices at once)
- Belkin 10,000mAh Portable Charger with Integrated Cables (alternate color/variant)
- Belkin 10,000mAh Portable Charger, 15W 3-Port Power Bank (USB-C + dual USB-A, cable included)
- Belkin 10,000mAh USB-C Power Bank with Integrated Cable (20W fast charge, Black)
- Belkin 10,000mAh Power Bank with Integrated Cable 20W (Blue)
- Belkin 10,000mAh Power Bank with Integrated Cable 20W (Pink)
- Belkin 10,000mAh Power Bank with Integrated Cable 20W (White)
- Belkin 20,000mAh USB-C Power Bank with 2 USB-A Ports (15W, Gray, cable included)
- Belkin Slim 10,000mAh USB-C Power Bank with Dual USB-C Ports & Digital Battery Display (Black, 20W)
- Belkin Slim 10,000mAh USB-C Power Bank with Dual USB-C Ports & Digital Display (Sand, 20W)
- Belkin Slim 10,000mAh USB-C Power Bank with Dual USB-C Ports & Digital Display (Blue, 20W)
- Belkin 20,000mAh USB-C Power Bank with 2x USB-C & 1x USB-A, Digital Display (Black, 20W)
- Belkin 20,000mAh USB-C Power Bank with 2x USB-C & 1x USB-A, Digital Display (Sand, 20W)
- Belkin 20,000mAh USB-C Power Bank with 2x USB-C & 1x USB-A, Digital Display (Blue, 20W)
- Belkin 10,000mAh Integrated-Cable Power Bank (relisted variant)
MagSafe & Qi2 wireless power banks with kickstands
- Belkin 15W 5,000mAh Wireless Power Bank with Qi2, MagSafe-Compatible & Pop-Up Kickstand (Black)
- Belkin 15W 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank with Qi2, MagSafe-Compatible & Kickstand (Black)
- Belkin 15W 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank with Qi2, MagSafe-Compatible & Kickstand (Blue)
- Belkin 15W 5,000mAh Wireless Power Bank with Qi2, MagSafe-Compatible & Kickstand (White)
- Belkin 15W 8,000mAh Wireless Power Bank with Qi2, MagSafe-Compatible & Kickstand (Black)
- Belkin 15W 8,000mAh Wireless Power Bank with Qi2, MagSafe-Compatible & Kickstand (White)
- Belkin 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank with Qi2 & Kickstand (White)
- Belkin 5,000mAh MagSafe Wireless Power Bank 7.5W with Kickstand (Pink)
- Belkin 5,000mAh MagSafe Wireless Power Bank 7.5W with Kickstand (Purple)
- Belkin 5,000mAh MagSafe Wireless Power Bank 7.5W with Kickstand (Black)
- Belkin 5,000mAh MagSafe Wireless Power Bank 7.5W with Kickstand (White)
USB-C hubs, docks & splitters
- Belkin Connect 4-Port USB-C Hub (USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 10Gbps, 100W PD passthrough)
- Belkin 11-in-1 Pro GaN USB-C Docking Station 150W (USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, Ethernet, SD/MicroSD, audio)
- Belkin USB-C Splitter Dual-Port Hub (USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 + 100W PD passthrough, White)
Charging cables (USB-C, USB-A, Lightning & eco options)
- Belkin USB-A to USB-C Cable 3.3 ft, 15W (Black, braided)
- Belkin USB-A to USB-C Cable 3.3 ft 2-Pack, 15W (Black, braided)
- Belkin USB-A to USB-C Cable 3.3 ft, 15W (White, braided)
- Belkin USB-A to USB-C Cable 3.3 ft 2-Pack, 15W (White, braided)
- Belkin USB-A to USB-C Cable 6.6 ft, 15W (Black, braided)
- Belkin USB-A to USB-C Cable 6.6 ft 2-Pack, 15W (Black, braided)
- Belkin USB-A to USB-C Cable 6.6 ft, 15W (White, braided)
- Belkin USB-A to USB-C Cable 6.6 ft 2-Pack, 15W (White, braided)
- Belkin USB-A to USB-C Cable 9.9 ft, 15W (Black, braided)
- Belkin USB-A to USB-C Cable 9.9 ft 2-Pack, 15W (Black, braided)
- Belkin USB-A to USB-C Cable 9.9 ft, 15W (White, braided)
- Belkin USB-A to USB-C Cable 9.9 ft 2-Pack, 15W (White, braided)
High-watt USB-C to USB-C cables
- Belkin USB-C to USB-C Cable 6.6 ft, 100W (Black, braided)
- Belkin USB-C to USB-C Cable 6.6 ft, 100W (White, braided)
- Belkin USB-C to USB-C Cable 6.6 ft 2-Pack, 100W (White, braided)
- Belkin USB-C to USB-C Cable 9.9 ft, 100W (Black, braided)
- Belkin USB-C to USB-C Cable 9.9 ft, 100W (White, braided)
240W USB-C to USB-C cables (laptop-ready)
- Belkin USB-C to USB-C Cable 3.3 ft, 240W (Black, braided)
- Belkin USB-C to USB-C Cable 3.3 ft, 240W (White, braided)
- Belkin USB-C to USB-C Cable 6.6 ft, 240W (Black, braided)
- Belkin USB-C to USB-C Cable 6.6 ft, 240W (White, braided)
- Belkin USB-C to USB-C Cable 6.6 ft 2-Pack, 240W (Black, braided)
- Belkin USB-C to USB-C Cable 6.6 ft 2-Pack, 240W (White, braided)
- Belkin USB-C to USB-C Cable 9.9 ft, 240W (Black, braided)
- Belkin BoostCharge USB-C to USB-C Cable (3.3/6.6 ft, 240W, braided nylon)
- Belkin USB-C to USB-C Cable 3.3 ft, 240W (White, fast-charging, non-braided)
Eco braided cables & 2-in-1 options
- Belkin Eco Braided USB-A to USB-C Cable 3.3 ft, 15W (White, USB 2.0)
- Belkin Eco Braided USB-A to USB-C Cable 3.3 ft 2-Pack, 15W (White, USB 2.0)
- Belkin Eco Braided USB-A to USB-C Cable 6.6 ft, 15W (Black, USB 2.0)
- Belkin Eco USB-C to USB-C Cable 3.3 ft, 60W (White, braided)
- Belkin Eco USB-C to USB-C Cable 3.3 ft, 60W (Black, braided)
- Belkin Eco USB-C to USB-C Cable 3.3 ft, 60W (Pink, braided)
- Belkin Eco USB-C to USB-C Cable 6.6 ft, 60W (Black, braided)
- Belkin USB-C to USB-C Cable 9.9 ft 2-Pack, 60W (White, braided)
- Belkin USB-C to USB-C Cable 6.6 ft 2-Pack, 60W (Black, braided)
- Belkin USB-A to USB-C Cable 3.3 ft, 15W (White, braided – earlier listing)
- Belkin USB-A to USB-C Cable 6.6 ft 2-Pack, 15W (Black, braided – alt listing)
Lightning & combo cables
- Belkin USB-C Cable with Lightning Connector 6.6 ft (White, fast charging for older iPhones/iPad 9th gen)
- Belkin USB-C Cable with Lightning Connector 6.6 ft (Black)
- Belkin BoostCharge Braided 2-in-1 USB-C Cable with USB-C & Lightning Connectors (1.5 m, Black)
- Belkin BoostCharge Braided 2-in-1 USB-C Cable with USB-C & Lightning Connectors (1.5 m, White)
Audio & kid-friendly gear
- Belkin SoundForm Mini Wireless Bluetooth Kids Headphones (85 dB limit, 30-hour battery, Blue)
- Belkin SoundForm Nano 2 Bluetooth Earbuds for Kids (85 dB safe volume, IPX5, Blue)
Trackers & accessories
- Belkin Apple AirTag Secure Holder with Key Ring (2-Pack, Black, scratch-resistant)
- Belkin Apple AirTag Secure Holder with Carabiner (Black, scratch-resistant case)
- Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Travel Case with AirTag Holder & Game Card Storage (Charcoal)
- Belkin Portable USB-C Apple Watch Charger (MFi-certified, Black)
