Amazon just dropped Cyber Monday prices on dozens of Belkin charging accessories during its Cyber Monday sale

Belkin makes a ridiculous number of chargers, power banks, and cables, which is great when you’re trying to dial in the perfect everyday carry or desk setup. To save you from scrolling through endless product pages, we pulled standout Belkin deals into one organized list—starting with a few editor’s picks that cover desk charging, travel, and all-day battery backup.

Editor’s picks

Belkin 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Wireless Charging Pad (Qi2 15W) $57 (was $80) A clean all-in-one charging pad for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Keep all your devices charged with one hub. Belkin See It

This 3-in-1 Qi2 pad is built for the person whose nightstand or desk is a mess of cables. Drop your iPhone on the magnetic pad, set your Apple Watch on its charging puck, and park your AirPods in the third spot and everything tops up at once. Qi2 15W fast charging keeps newer iPhones moving quickly, and the low-profile design looks more like a piece of desk gear than a clunky charger.

Belkin 200W 4-Port USB-C GaN Charger Block $99 (was $129) One brick to power a full desk setup Keep everything plugged in and powered up. Belkin See It

If your power strip is full of random bricks, this 200W GaN charger is a huge upgrade. Four USB-C ports share enough wattage to fast-charge a laptop, tablet, phone, and accessories from a single wall outlet. It’s especially handy for travel or coworking: toss this in your bag and you’ve basically packed a tiny charging station instead of four separate power bricks.

Belkin 10,000mAh Qi2 MagSafe Wireless Power Bank with Kickstand A snap-on battery pack that doubles as a stand You’ll never want to fly again without this thing. Belkin See It

This 10,000mAh MagSafe-compatible power bank snaps to the back of your phone for cable-free charging and has enough juice for multiple top-ups. The built-in pop-up kickstand props your phone up in landscape or portrait while it charges, which is great for watching videos on a flight or keeping an eye on notifications at a coffee shop.

