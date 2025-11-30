Walmart just dropped the lowest prices of the year on Greenworks electric yard tools with its Cyber Monday deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’ve been thinking about ditching gas-powered gear for something quieter, more efficient, and easier to maintain, Cyber Monday is the time to do it. Walmart has chopped prices across a huge range of Greenworks tools, from compact 24V drills and trimmers to powerful 60V and 80V mowers, blowers, and snow blowers. You can also save on bundles that get you multiple tools on the same battery platform.

Winter’s coming, and this is the snow blower to grab before it hits. The 60V system has enough grunt to handle typical driveways and sidewalks without the hassle of gas, oil changes, or pull-starts in freezing weather. The 20-inch clearing width is practical for most residential jobs, and the included 5.0Ah battery plus 6A fast charger means you’re ready to go out of the box. At $120 off, it’s a solid entry point into cordless snow removal.

This is the steepest discount in the entire Greenworks sale—55% off a serious 18-inch chainsaw. That’s enough bar length to handle downed branches, firewood duty, or small tree removal without dragging out a gas saw. The 60V brushless motor keeps things quiet and low-maintenance, and the 4.0Ah battery delivers solid runtime for weekend projects. At $180, it’s cheaper than most gas chainsaws and you’ll never buy bar oil or mix fuel again.

If you want to jump into battery-powered yard care in one shot, this combo is the sweet spot. You get a 17-inch mower for smaller to mid-size yards plus a 13-inch trimmer for edging and cleanup, all on the same 60V platform. Greenworks rates the kit for up to about a quarter-acre on a charge, with around 40 minutes of mowing and up to an hour of trimming from the 4.0Ah battery. That’s plenty for typical suburban lawns, and it’s an easy “one cart, two tools” upgrade for $125 off.

