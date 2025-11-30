Walmart just dropped the lowest prices of the year on Greenworks electric yard tools with its Cyber Monday deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you’ve been thinking about ditching gas-powered gear for something quieter, more efficient, and easier to maintain, Cyber Monday is the time to do it. Walmart has chopped prices across a huge range of Greenworks tools, from compact 24V drills and trimmers to powerful 60V and 80V mowers, blowers, and snow blowers. You can also save on bundles that get you multiple tools on the same battery platform.
Editor’s picks
Greenworks 60V 20-inch Cordless Single-Stage Snow Blower (5.0Ah battery, 6A charger) — Only $329 (was $449)See It
Winter’s coming, and this is the snow blower to grab before it hits. The 60V system has enough grunt to handle typical driveways and sidewalks without the hassle of gas, oil changes, or pull-starts in freezing weather. The 20-inch clearing width is practical for most residential jobs, and the included 5.0Ah battery plus 6A fast charger means you’re ready to go out of the box. At $120 off, it’s a solid entry point into cordless snow removal.
Greenworks 60V 18-inch Cordless Chainsaw (4.0Ah battery & charger) — Only $180 (was $399)See It
This is the steepest discount in the entire Greenworks sale—55% off a serious 18-inch chainsaw. That’s enough bar length to handle downed branches, firewood duty, or small tree removal without dragging out a gas saw. The 60V brushless motor keeps things quiet and low-maintenance, and the 4.0Ah battery delivers solid runtime for weekend projects. At $180, it’s cheaper than most gas chainsaws and you’ll never buy bar oil or mix fuel again.
Greenworks 60V 17-inch Brushless Push Mower & 60V 13-inch String Trimmer Combo (4.0Ah battery, 3A charger) — Only $374 (was $499)See It
If you want to jump into battery-powered yard care in one shot, this combo is the sweet spot. You get a 17-inch mower for smaller to mid-size yards plus a 13-inch trimmer for edging and cleanup, all on the same 60V platform. Greenworks rates the kit for up to about a quarter-acre on a charge, with around 40 minutes of mowing and up to an hour of trimming from the 4.0Ah battery. That’s plenty for typical suburban lawns, and it’s an easy “one cart, two tools” upgrade for $125 off.
Greenworks cordless lawn mowers
- Greenworks 24V 13-inch Battery-Powered Push Walk-Behind Mower (4Ah USB battery, charger included) $219 (was $239)
- Greenworks 40V 14-inch Cordless Walk-Behind Lawn Mower (4.0Ah battery, charger included) $189 (was $269)
- Greenworks 40V 16-inch Battery-Powered Push Lawn Mower (4.0Ah battery, charger included) $189 (was $279)
- Greenworks 40V 20-inch Brushless Push Lawn Mower (4.0Ah battery, quick charger) $178 (was $218)
- Greenworks 40V 21-inch Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower (5.0Ah battery, charger included) $459 (was $499)
- Greenworks 48V 20-inch Brushless Battery-Powered Lawn Mower (two 4.0Ah USB batteries, charger) $309 (was $329)
- Greenworks 80V 21-inch Brushless Push Lawn Mower (4.0Ah battery, charger included) $349 (was $499)
- Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower (4.0Ah battery, rapid charger MO80L410) $399 (was $509)
- Greenworks 80V 21-inch Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower (LED headlight, 4.0Ah battery, rapid charger) $399 (was $449)
- Greenworks 60V 21-inch Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower (two 4.0Ah batteries, dual-port charger) $428 (was $649)
Greenworks snow blowers
- Greenworks 40V 20-inch DigiPro G-MAX Cordless Single-Stage Snow Blower (5.0Ah battery, charger included) $269 (was $369)
- Greenworks 60V 20-inch Cordless Single-Stage Snow Blower (5.0Ah battery, 6A charger 2608702) $329 (was $449)
- Greenworks SN60L02 Pro 60V 22-inch Single-Stage Cordless Electric Snow Blower (tool only) $299 (was $379)
- Greenworks 60V 24-inch Cordless Brushless Two-Stage Self-Propelled Snow Blower (two 8.0Ah batteries, dual-port charger) $1,499 (was $1,999)
Greenworks leaf blowers & backpack blowers
- Greenworks 24V Cordless Axial Blower (90 MPH, 320 CFM) with 2Ah USB battery & charger $71 (was $109)
- Greenworks 40V Axial Blower (120 MPH, 450 CFM) with 2.5Ah battery & charger $105 (was $157)
- Greenworks 40V TruBrushless Axial Blower (160 MPH, 700 CFM) with 8.0Ah battery & charger $190 (was $279)
- Greenworks 60V Cordless Leaf Blower (125 MPH, 450 CFM) with 2.0Ah battery & charger $110 (was $199)
- Greenworks 60V 610 CFM Cordless Brushless Leaf Blower with 2.5Ah battery & rapid charger $130 (was $179)
- Greenworks 60V Leaf Blower (170 MPH, 630 CFM) with 2.5Ah battery & 3A charger $164 (was $198)
- Greenworks 60V Leaf Blower (180 MPH, 750 CFM) with 4.0Ah HC battery & 6A charger $248 (was $278)
- Greenworks 80V Brushless Leaf Blower (145 MPH, 580 CFM) with 2.5Ah battery & charger $159 (was $180)
- Greenworks 80V 610 CFM Brushless Backpack Blower with 2.5Ah battery & charger $215 (was $349)
- Greenworks 80V 750 CFM Backpack Leaf Blower with 4.0Ah battery & rapid charger $299 (was $399)
- Open Box Greenworks 80V 800 CFM Cordless Battery Leaf Blower with 4.0Ah battery & charger $195 (was $223)
Greenworks string trimmers & edgers
- Greenworks 40V 12-inch String Trimmer with 2.0Ah battery & charger (2101602) $78 (was $139)
- Greenworks 40V 12-inch Straight Shaft Cordless String Trimmer (tool only 2101602A) $61 (was $139)
- Greenworks 40V 13-inch String Trimmer/Edger (Gen 2, tool only) $79 (was $99)
- Greenworks 80V 16-inch Brushless Attachment-Capable String Trimmer (2.0Ah battery & charger) $209 (was $349)
- Greenworks 80V 8-inch Brushless Cordless Edger (tool only) $159 (was $199)
- Greenworks 40V 8-inch Brushless Edger (tool only) $129 (was $199)
Greenworks chainsaws, hedge trimmers & pruner saws
- Greenworks 40V 20-inch Battery-Powered Power Hedge Trimmer (5/8-inch cutting capacity) $105 (was $149)
- Greenworks 80V 26-inch Brushless Hedge Trimmer (2.0Ah battery & 2A charger) $169 (was $239)
- Greenworks 80V 26-inch Brushless Hedge Trimmer (2.0Ah battery & 4Ah charger 2203902) $159 (was $249)
- Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Brushless Chainsaw (4.0Ah battery & charger 20312) $144 (was $249)
- Greenworks 80V 16-inch Brushless Chainsaw (2.0Ah battery & charger 2004502) $189 (was $279)
- Greenworks 48V (2x24V) 14-inch Brushless Chainsaw (two 4.0Ah USB batteries, dual-port charger) $189 (was $259)
- Greenworks 48V (2x24V) 16-inch Brushless Chainsaw (two 4.0Ah USB batteries, dual-port charger) $209 (was $279)
- Greenworks 60V 18-inch Cordless Chainsaw (4.0Ah battery & charger 2019302) $180 (was $399)
- Greenworks 24V 6-inch Brushless Pruner Saw (tool only) $59 (was $99)
Greenworks combo kits & multi-tool bundles
- Greenworks 60V 17-inch Brushless Push Mower & 60V 13-inch String Trimmer Combo (4.0Ah battery, 3A charger) $375 (was $499)
- Greenworks 24V 12-inch Cordless String Trimmer/Edger & Leaf Blower Combo Kit (3 bonus spools, 2.0Ah battery & charger) $109 (was $163)
- Greenworks 60V 16-inch Front Mount Carbon Fiber String Trimmer & 750 CFM Blower Kit (2.5Ah battery, 3A charger) $214 (was $272)
Greenworks drills, drivers & impact tools
- Greenworks 24V 1/2-inch Cordless Brushless Hammer Drill Kit (2.0Ah battery & charger 3706602) $69 (was $99)
- Greenworks 24V Brushless Cordless Impact Driver Kit (1/4-inch hex, 1900 in./lbs, two 2.0Ah batteries) $59 (was $69)
- Greenworks 24V 310 in./lbs Brushless Drill Kit (two 2.0Ah batteries, charger, 8-piece bit set & tool bag) $59 (was $69)
- Greenworks 24V Cordless Brushless 400 in.-lbs Drill/Driver Kit (USB-C battery, 12,000mAh power bank, 30W USB-C charger) $69 (was $79)
- Greenworks 24V 3/8-inch Brushless Cordless Impact Wrench (2.0Ah battery & compact charger 3808102) $69 (was $99)
- Greenworks 40-piece Impact Rated Driving Bit Set with case $12 (was $16)
Greenworks batteries & chargers
- Greenworks 24V 4A Dual Port Charger (charges two batteries, LED diagnostic indicator) $32 (was $85)
- Greenworks PRO 80V Rapid Battery Charger (single-port, GCH8040) $70 (was $91)
- Greenworks G-MAX 40V 4.0Ah Lithium-Ion Battery (high-performance, fade-free power) $97 (was $139)
- Greenworks 40V 8.0Ah Lithium-Ion Battery (genuine Greenworks pack) $205 (was $237)
Greenworks pressure washer & other outdoor power
- Greenworks 13A 1500-PSI, 1.2-GPM Electric Pressure Washer (5120902) with power accessories & wand $69 (was $109)
The best Cyber Monday deals for 2025