🛍️ The best Cyber Monday deals you can shop right now (updating) 🛍️

Walmart just dropped the lowest prices of the year on Greenworks electric yard tools with its Cyber Monday deals

Grab a snow blower, lawn mower, and anything else you could need to maintain your home during Walmart's Cyber Monday sale on Greenworks gear.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Greenworks yard tools on sale at Walmart for Cyber Monday
All the gear you need for your yard is on sale Greenworks

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’ve been thinking about ditching gas-powered gear for something quieter, more efficient, and easier to maintain, Cyber Monday is the time to do it. Walmart has chopped prices across a huge range of Greenworks tools, from compact 24V drills and trimmers to powerful 60V and 80V mowers, blowers, and snow blowers. You can also save on bundles that get you multiple tools on the same battery platform.

Editor’s picks

Greenworks 60V 20-inch Cordless Single-Stage Snow Blower (5.0Ah battery, 6A charger) — Only $329 (was $449)

Greenworks snow blower with batteries on sale for Cyber Monday
Ditch that old gas-powered model for something a lot easier to start.

Greenworks
See It

Winter’s coming, and this is the snow blower to grab before it hits. The 60V system has enough grunt to handle typical driveways and sidewalks without the hassle of gas, oil changes, or pull-starts in freezing weather. The 20-inch clearing width is practical for most residential jobs, and the included 5.0Ah battery plus 6A fast charger means you’re ready to go out of the box. At $120 off, it’s a solid entry point into cordless snow removal.

Greenworks 60V 18-inch Cordless Chainsaw (4.0Ah battery & charger) — Only $180 (was $399)

Greenworks chainsaw and batteries on sale for Cyber Monday
Everybody loves a powerful chainsaw

Greenworks
See It

This is the steepest discount in the entire Greenworks sale—55% off a serious 18-inch chainsaw. That’s enough bar length to handle downed branches, firewood duty, or small tree removal without dragging out a gas saw. The 60V brushless motor keeps things quiet and low-maintenance, and the 4.0Ah battery delivers solid runtime for weekend projects. At $180, it’s cheaper than most gas chainsaws and you’ll never buy bar oil or mix fuel again.

Greenworks 60V 17-inch Brushless Push Mower & 60V 13-inch String Trimmer Combo (4.0Ah battery, 3A charger) — Only $374 (was $499)

Mower and trimmer Greenworks combo on sale for cyber Monday
Grab a mower and a trimmer for one low price.

Greenworks
See It

If you want to jump into battery-powered yard care in one shot, this combo is the sweet spot. You get a 17-inch mower for smaller to mid-size yards plus a 13-inch trimmer for edging and cleanup, all on the same 60V platform. Greenworks rates the kit for up to about a quarter-acre on a charge, with around 40 minutes of mowing and up to an hour of trimming from the 4.0Ah battery. That’s plenty for typical suburban lawns, and it’s an easy “one cart, two tools” upgrade for $125 off.

Greenworks cordless lawn mowers

Greenworks snow blowers

Greenworks leaf blowers & backpack blowers

Greenworks string trimmers & edgers

Greenworks chainsaws, hedge trimmers & pruner saws

Greenworks combo kits & multi-tool bundles

Greenworks drills, drivers & impact tools

Greenworks batteries & chargers

Greenworks pressure washer & other outdoor power

 
Best Cyber Monday Amazon deals header

The best Cyber Monday deals for 2025

Shop now
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.