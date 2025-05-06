Amazon is blowing out Anker chargers, cables, USB hubs, and portable powerstations

Whether you need a portable power bank, solar generator, USB hub, power strip, or any other computer accessory, it's probably on sale now at Amazon.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I was packing for a short overnight trip recently, and I realized how many Anker products I actually use on a regular basis. I have several portable power banks and a docking station for my laptop. The USB-C hub I have stays plugged into my computer basically all the time. If you’re the same when it comes to computer peripherals and need accessories, this is a good time to grab them. Right now, Amazon has a ton of Anker gear on sale for the lowest prices of the year so far.

Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station (12-in-1, Monitor Stand, Wireless) with 10Gbps USB-C Ports, 4K@60Hz HDMI Display, Wireless Charging Pad, for Lenovo ThinkPad, MacBook Pro M1 / M2 and More — $189 (was $249)

Anker monitor stand hub on a plain background on sale at Amazon
This stand raises your monitor, connects to your devices, and charges your computer and phone.

Anker

This monitor stand elevates your screen to a comfortable viewing position, but it also does a lot more. It provides 100 watts of power to fully charge even the most powerful laptops. It offers three USB-A ports and a pair of high-speed USB-C ports. You even get a built-in card reader and an HDMI port. A handy wireless charging area allows you to simply set your phone down on the stand to charge without taking up one of the USB ports.

I really like the selection of USB-A ports because I use large hard drives that still connect via USB 3.0 for my long-term backup, and they still rely on USB-A (and they likely will for some time). It’s a nice mix of connectivity that really works for me. It also looks great, and I’d post a picture of it if my desk weren’t an absolute catastrophe of Coke Zero cans and random portable SSDs I’m testing to update our buying guide.

Anker USB C Hub, PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB C Adapter — $29 (was $40)

Anker USB-C hub on sale at Amazon on a plain background
Keep it plugged in and attach your laptop for easy access to accessories and charging.

Anker

Sometimes you just need a few more USB-C ports. That’s especially true if you’re using the excellent-but-short-on-ports MacBook Air. This handy little hub has an 85-watt pass-through port, so you can plug the hub into the wall using a charging brick, then plug your laptop into the hub. It’ll charge the computer and give you three extra USB-C ports for connecting peripherals. It’s small and easy to pack, too, so you can travel with it to recreate your home setup on the road.

Anker power strip deals

Anker docking station and USB hub deals

Anker portable charger deals

Anker portable power station and solar generator deals

Anker Nebula projector deals

Anker power brick and cable deals

 

More deals, reviews, and buying guides

SEE MORE GEAR
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.