Amazon is blowing out Anker chargers, cables, USB hubs, and portable powerstations

I was packing for a short overnight trip recently, and I realized how many Anker products I actually use on a regular basis. I have several portable power banks and a docking station for my laptop. The USB-C hub I have stays plugged into my computer basically all the time. If you’re the same when it comes to computer peripherals and need accessories, this is a good time to grab them. Right now, Amazon has a ton of Anker gear on sale for the lowest prices of the year so far.

Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station (12-in-1, Monitor Stand, Wireless) with 10Gbps USB-C Ports, 4K@60Hz HDMI Display, Wireless Charging Pad, for Lenovo ThinkPad, MacBook Pro M1 / M2 and More — $189 (was $249) This stand raises your monitor, connects to your devices, and charges your computer and phone. Anker See It

This monitor stand elevates your screen to a comfortable viewing position, but it also does a lot more. It provides 100 watts of power to fully charge even the most powerful laptops. It offers three USB-A ports and a pair of high-speed USB-C ports. You even get a built-in card reader and an HDMI port. A handy wireless charging area allows you to simply set your phone down on the stand to charge without taking up one of the USB ports.

I really like the selection of USB-A ports because I use large hard drives that still connect via USB 3.0 for my long-term backup, and they still rely on USB-A (and they likely will for some time). It’s a nice mix of connectivity that really works for me. It also looks great, and I’d post a picture of it if my desk weren’t an absolute catastrophe of Coke Zero cans and random portable SSDs I’m testing to update our buying guide.

Anker USB C Hub, PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB C Adapter — $29 (was $40) Keep it plugged in and attach your laptop for easy access to accessories and charging. Anker See It

Sometimes you just need a few more USB-C ports. That’s especially true if you’re using the excellent-but-short-on-ports MacBook Air. This handy little hub has an 85-watt pass-through port, so you can plug the hub into the wall using a charging brick, then plug your laptop into the hub. It’ll charge the computer and give you three extra USB-C ports for connecting peripherals. It’s small and easy to pack, too, so you can travel with it to recreate your home setup on the road.

