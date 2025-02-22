Get a $199 Scosche multi-device charging dock for just $39 right now

Scosche is offering 35 percent (or more) across its entire site, including chargers, cables, and more.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 3 Hours Ago

Scosche makes some of our favorite mobile device accessories, and it’s having a huge sale right now to celebrate its 45-year anniversary. You can get 35 percent off site-wide, with some products dropping even lower than that. The sale only goes through the weekend, so don’t wait if you want to grab something.

BaseLynx Kit Pro White $39 (was $199)

If you charge a ton of gadgets every night, then this is the base station that will simplify your routine. It has a huge wireless charging area that’s Magsafe compatible. It can charge a phone, an iPad, and an iPhone all at once. It comes with a one-foot cable to charge the table as it sits upright. The dock has a low-profile design, so it fits on most desks or nightstands.

BaseLynx Charging Pad & Vert $19 (was $99)

Scosche charging station on a plain background

Scosche

This is a more basic version of the charging station that’s only $20. In addition to the wireless charging, it also includes USB-C and USB-A ports so you can keep devices plugged in.

 

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

