Amazon just dropped its massive Black Friday deals on Anker chargers, power bricks, and portable power stations

It doesn’t matter what kind of smartphone or other gadget you have if it doesn’t have power. Anker makes some of the best charging bricks, portable chargers, and USB hubs we’ve ever used and they’re all on sale during Amazon’s early Black Friday deals. If you’re still using a ratty old cable with electrical tape on it, and a charging brick from three generations ago, it’s time to upgrade.

Editor’s picks: Best Anker Black Friday deals

If you’ve got an iPhone 13 or newer, this is one of the smartest portable chargers you can buy. It’s Qi2 certified, which means it delivers the full 15W of fast wireless charging that MagSafe supports—about twice as fast as standard wireless charging. The 10,000mAh capacity translates to roughly 1.8 full charges for an iPhone 16 Pro, and the built-in smart display actually shows you the exact percentage remaining, so you’re never guessing how much juice is left. The foldable stand is genuinely useful too, letting you prop up your phone at the perfect angle for video calls or watching content while it charges. At $55 (down from $90), this combines premium features with real convenience.

For anyone working from home or managing a multi-monitor setup, this docking station offers tremendous value at $133. It can drive three displays simultaneously (two via HDMI, one via DisplayPort), all at 4K resolution, turning your laptop into a proper workstation command center. The 85W power delivery means it can charge most laptops while you work, eliminating cable clutter. You get 10 Gbps USB-C data ports, which means you can transfer a 4K movie file in about 30 seconds, plus Ethernet for stable wired internet. This essentially gives you 13 ports from a single USB-C connection on your laptop, and the 47% discount makes it a bargain for the connectivity you’re getting.

The SOLIX C1000 packs a 1,056Wh LiFePO4 battery that can deliver 1,800W of continuous power (with peaks up to 2,400W), which is enough to run most household appliances during an outage. That includes full-size refrigerators, electric kettles, or even power tools. The real standout feature is the fast charging: this box can go from empty to full in just 58 minutes when plugged into AC power. That means you can top it off during a brief weather window if storms are rolling through.

The LiFePO4 battery chemistry is also worth noting because these batteries can handle 3,000+ charge cycles, so this generator will still be working reliably years down the road. That’s a big step up from the Lithium Ion batteries of just a few years ago.

