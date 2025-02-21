This 10-in-1 Anker flat plug power strip fits anywhere and it’s just $20 today

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Power strips aren’t meant to last forever. Even a little bit of damage can cause them to fail catastrophically, and they can take your precious electronics out with them. Right now, you can get an Anker Flat Plug power strip with USB charging for just $20, so this is a great time to replace those aging strips you’ve been using since the days of CRT TVs.

This super-thin power strip offers six full-on AC outlets as well as a pair of USB-A and USB-C charging ports. The plug is flat, so it easily fits behind a couch or a desk without bending, and the five-foot cord makes it easy to hide. Plus, the outlets are spaced out, so you can plug those chunky boxes into it without overcrowding. The strip comes with an 18-month warranty with a lifetime $200,000 connected equipment guarantee. So, if something goes badly, you’re covered.

Grab a couple of these and replace all the strips in your house.

More Anker deals