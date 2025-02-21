This 10-in-1 Anker flat plug power strip fits anywhere and it’s just $20 today

Replacing your old power strips with this $20 model could save your precious electronics from disaster.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 49 Minutes Ago

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Power strips aren’t meant to last forever. Even a little bit of damage can cause them to fail catastrophically, and they can take your precious electronics out with them. Right now, you can get an Anker Flat Plug power strip with USB charging for just $20, so this is a great time to replace those aging strips you’ve been using since the days of CRT TVs.

Anker Flat Plug Power Strip(300J) with 6 AC, 2 USB-A/2 USB-C $20 (was $30)

Anker Flat Plug buying guide

Anker

This super-thin power strip offers six full-on AC outlets as well as a pair of USB-A and USB-C charging ports. The plug is flat, so it easily fits behind a couch or a desk without bending, and the five-foot cord makes it easy to hide. Plus, the outlets are spaced out, so you can plug those chunky boxes into it without overcrowding. The strip comes with an 18-month warranty with a lifetime $200,000 connected equipment guarantee. So, if something goes badly, you’re covered.

Grab a couple of these and replace all the strips in your house.

More Anker deals

 

More deals, reviews, and buying guides

SEE MORE GEAR
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.