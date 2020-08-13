Hubble just captured a lunar eclipse for the first time ever

The act could even reveal how to look for life on alien planets.

By Paola Paola Rosa-Aquino
3 hours ago

Latest

This $6,400 camera system works with gear from 60 years ago
Goofing off is good for kids—here’s the evidence
People are stockpiling umbilical cord blood without really knowing what it does
Hubble just captured a lunar eclipse for the first time ever
Fortnite just kicked off a massive battle against Google and Apple
Eight tips for boosting mental health at college in the age of COVID-19
Why you should be using Alexa on your smartphone
The CDC clarifies that COVID-19 immunity and antibodies are still a mystery
A guide to sun protection for people with darker skin