Astronomers find a pair of ‘super Earths’ in a nearby star system

The discovery comes after two decades of watching one of our closest stars.

By Charlie Wood
2 hours ago

Latest

Astronomers find a pair of ‘super Earths’ in a nearby star system
Panasonic’s new vlogging camera uses facial recognition tracking to isolate the sound of your voice
A massive volcanic eruption may have contributed to the rise of the Roman Empire
Traveling midwives fill crucial health care gaps in rural US states
COVID-19 cases are surging, but not because of Black Lives Matter protests
There should be billions of Earths out there. Why can’t we find them?
LGBTQ+ alliance groups can have a positive effect on entire student populations
Turn an old spoon into a fishing lure that’ll catch almost anything
Snakebites can be deadly for dogs, but some simple precautions can save them