If you’ve been considering springing for a television to take your home media setup to the next level, there’s never been a better time to do so than during Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals. This annual sale usually takes place in July, spanning 48 hours and highlighting some of the deepest discounts on desirable tech products and home appliances at a level comparable to that of Black Friday. Flash sales and lightning-quick deals are a hallmark of Prime Day, with new discounts on the best TV brands constantly popping into and out of existence. Prior years’ sales involved huge price cuts on some of the latest and most popular home entertainment merchandise, and this year is expected to be no different when it comes to the best smart TVs on sale, etc. If you’re looking for the best Prime Day TV deals, check back here throughout the day to make sure you don’t miss a thing.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 FAQ: people also ask

When is Prime Day 2021?

Amazon Prime Day usually falls somewhere in July, but word has it that the big sale is going down in June this year. Still, there’s no official word yet on the specific dates, but we’ll be sure to update this page the moment that Amazon makes the announcement.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a once-a-year, 48-hour sale event during which hundreds of products across most Amazon categories are discounted. Some sales only last a few hours, so be vigilant in checking on items you’re keen to get. The event is exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

When does Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is slated to begin some time this June and last for a total of 48 hours. Keep this page bookmarked, and you’ll be the first to know the moment they announce the official dates.

Do I need Amazon Prime to get Prime Day 2021 deals?

Amazon Prime Day is a sales event that’s exclusive for Prime members only, so you’ll need a membership to take part in the savings. If you’re not yet an Amazon Prime member, there’s no better time to sign up than leading up to a Prime Day event. New members receive a free 30-day trial and access to all member perks including two-day shipping, discounts on Whole Foods groceries, streaming access to Amazon original movies and TV, and lots more. Signing up is easy and quick, and you can try a 30-day free trial of Prime right here.

How to snatch up the best Prime Day TV deals

Amazon Prime Day can be overwhelming—especially when it comes to finding the best TVs on sale. This year, you can expect models from some of the best TV brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and Toshiba to have discounts of up to hundreds of dollars (last year, Samsung’s 75-inch Class QLED Q90T Series Smart TV was $700 off, while the Sony X800H 65-inch TV was just over $100 off). It’s also likely you’ll find great deals on the best smart TV add-ons, like the Roku Streaming Stick+. While we don’t know what the exact sales will be, here are the best Prime Day TV deals in past years to give you an idea of what’s possible.

Best Prime Day TV deals on 4K TVs: Sony X800H 65-inch TV

Alexa-compatible Advanced Colors This TV gives advanced color and gradation with the built-in TRILUMINOS display.

Use Alexa or Siri to voice-control this Sony 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV. Its unique X1 4K HDR Processor enhances picture quality to bring real-world color and texture, offering high-quality upscaling for content of every type. This unit offers seamless integration with Apple HomeKit and AirPlay for easy smart home management and runs using a convenient Android OS interface. Like all great 4K TVs worth their salt, the X800H comes with a dedicated low-latency game mode as well.

Best smart TV deals on Prime Day: LG Nano 8 Series

Integrates Home Assistant Software Use both Alexa and Google Assistant with LG's ThinQ AI technology.

LG’s color technology, 4K resolution, and local dimming capabilities combine to give you a crystal clear picture that adjusts to your room. The quad-core processor in this 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED NanoCell TV further enhances the image and reduces background video noise so you get the most out of the best smart TV and your sound system. Plus, use the built-in AirPlay2 to cast anything from your iPhone, iPad, or laptop onto your LG TV.

Best Prime Day TV deals for gaming: LG OLED CX 65-inch 4K Smart TV

Immersive Experience This TV's motion technology interprets fast movements in action sequences seamlessly.

Embed yourself in your game with the LG OLED’s AI-powered picture quality. The NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync reduce lag, refresh smoothly, and respond to gameplay quickly. The a9 Gen 3 AI Processor 4K enhances both audio and image quality for the best gaming experience. Its OLED design is set apart by the television’s unique ability to dim or turn off individual pixels independently, resulting in stunning levels of contrast and deep levels of black.

Best 75-inch TV deals on Prime Day: Samsung 75-inch Q90T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

Crisp, Richly Colored Display The LED backlighting provides a display with sharp contrast and sharp clarity.

This is the best 75-inch TV for a reason: Its powerful 4K Quantum processor automatically upscales the quality of whatever show or movie you’re watching using deep learning AI. It features an incredibly wide viewing angle for a superior viewing experience from anywhere in your room, with object tracking sound that follows the action on your screen. Quantum HDR combined with a direct full array of LED backlighting allow for crisper contrast and deeper colors for maximum immersion.

Sleek Design 4K resolution brings you better clarity and a wider range of vivid colors.

This 4K UHD HDR smart TV has Alexa and Google Assistant voice control built in for easy hands-free operation. Its curved screen means that every seat is a good seat for watching and, with Microsoft Office 365 integration, you can even mirror your computer’s display to the TV and manage files without leaving the couch. The stand features a built-in cable management system as well, ensuring that your setup remains sleek and free of clutter.

Vibrant Colors 2.1-channel audio directly from the screen creates a robust and immersive sound experience.

This 4K TV features Sony’s TRILUMINOS display and X1 processor, a combination that offers advanced color gradation and intense contrasts. A pixel contrast booster exclusive to OLED technology allows millions of individual pixels to turn on and off as needed for deep, rich blacks perfect for a cinematic experience. The TV is compatible with AirPlay, HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, and it features a super slim design that’s sure to complement any living room.

Connect WiFi and Enjoy Use Alexa to easily control this smart TV.

Choose from hundreds of thousands of TV shows and movies from your favorite streaming platforms and live channels built right into this Fire TV. The 50-inch size combined with an attractive price point makes this a great deal for bringing high-quality entertainment to smaller spaces. Featuring 4K UHD Dolby Vision picture quality and more than 8 million pixels, this is a fantastic option for viewing media with vivid colors and brilliant clarity on a budget.

Some final thoughts about the best Prime Day TV deals 2021

Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2021 are one of the best times to buy the best TV brands, with discounts popping up on high-ticket items and sought-after tech that bring big home entertainment upgrades well within reach. Inventory on the best Prime Day TV deals is in short supply and definitely won’t last long, so act fast when you see TVs on sale you want.