This year, we have already seen some deep discounts hit on extremely solid products. TVs have been particularly cheap this year, especially when you consider how massive most of the sale models are.

Headphones and earbuds have also been particularly affordable. Even some of the most popular high-end models have gotten noticeable discounts, which doesn’t always happen going into the shopping season.

We’ve combed through the best early Best Buy Black Friday deals to pick out the stuff that’s worth your time. So, grab a turkey sandwich early and start saving now.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14-inch 2-in-1 4K laptop A powerful laptop with a high-res touchscreen. Best Buy Check Price

We typically see most of the Black Friday laptop deals targeting the cheaper models, but this 14-inch 2-in-1 offers a 4K touchscreen, an 11th generation Core i7 processor, 16 GB RAM and 512 GB built-in storage packed into a durable aluminum chassis. It won’t have any trouble keeping up with even burly workloads.

Samsung Odyssey Gaming CRG5 24-inch curved monitor Serious curve makes this monitor immersive. Best Buy Check Price

Curved monitors are awesome for gaming. They wrap around you to fill in your peripheral vision and really crank up the immersion factor as you play. This 24-inch display tops out at 1080p resolution, but it has a 144 Hz refresh rate for smooth motion, which is arguably more important than pure pixel count. It’s also compatible with AMD’s Freesync feature, which prevents screen tearing from creating wacky visuals that take you out of the game.

Samsung 70-inh 4K crystal UHD Smart TV Get a lot of screen for a little money. That includes a smart TV platform. Best Buy Check Price

It wouldn’t be Black Friday without big TVs on sale. This 70-inch screen includes Samsung’s Tizen operating system, which natively supports pretty much all of the streaming apps you’ll use on a regular basis, so there’s no need for an extra streaming device. Despite its low price, you still get 4K resolution and HDR support.

Apple AirPods Max Apple’s high-end headphones have active noise canceling and spatial audio. Check Price

Yes, that’s still a lot of money for a pair of headphones, but this is also a very substantive discount on Apple’s flagship audio headwear. The AirPods Max offer active noise cancelling, adaptive EQ to adapt their performance to your content and surroundings, as well as spatial audio with head tracking for 3D sound. In short, they’re very fancy.

Best early Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A80J Series OLED 4K $1,399 (Was $1,799)

Insignia 58-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV $349 (Was $579)

Hisense 70-inch A6G 4K Smart Android TV $549 (Was $849)

Best early Best Buy Black Friday headphone deals

Jabra Elite 85T True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds $149 (Was $229)

Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Noise Canceling InEar Headphones $248 (Was $279)

Beats by Dre Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $169 (Was $349)

Best early Best Buy Black Friday smartwatch deals

Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch $129 (Was $179)

Garmin Venu SQ GPS Smartwatch $129 (Was $199)

Best early Best Buy Black Friday smart home deals

Netgear Nighthawk AX5200 Wifi 6 router $149 (Was $299)

Nest Mini (2nd generation) with Google Assistant $25 (Was $50)

Best early Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals

Lenovo Chromebook 3 11-inch Chromebook $119 (Was $219)

HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook $359 (Was $449)

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4-inch Touchscreen Laptop $549 (Was $699)

Best early Best Buy Black Friday monitor deals

Dell 24-inch LED Curved gaming monitor $179 (Was $249)

Acer Nitro XV271 27-inch HD 280 Hz monitor $299 (Was $399)

FAQs

Q: When is Black Friday 2021? Black Friday 2021 is on November 26th. That said, the actual date isn’t nearly as important as it used to be. Black Friday is now more of a month-long deal and sale party, so keep an eye out for discounts coming from every direction from the moment Halloween ends until the bitter end of Cyber Monday. Q: What is Black Friday? Black Friday’s historical meaning traces back roughly half a century when it referred to a day full of heavy traffic and also the day in which businesses in the US started turning a profit for the year. It refers to the Friday after Thanksgiving. Most of that is irrelevant now, though, and Black Friday has become shorthand for the shopping frenzy that happens between the end of October and the beginning of December.

