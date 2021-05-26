If you ever wished Black Friday was more than once a year, welcome to Amazon Prime Day 2021. During Prime Day, Amazon Prime members can get discounts, deals, and quick delivery on thousands of items from Amazon. And if you’re looking to upgrade your home entertainment system, it’s the perfect day to stock up on smart TVs, monitors, soundbars, and more. Amazon Prime Day is the 48-hour event where members can find massive discounts on these types of items and many more across the site.

It’s nearly impossible, however, to scour through all of the Amazon Prime Day sales in every single category, so we’re sorting through the best Prime deals for your home theater. We’d also suggest taking a look at a site like CamelCamelCamel to check on an item’s original price to make sure you’re making the best use of your Prime Day. During Amazon Prime Day, there are also “Lightning Deals” only available for a short period of time, so you’ll need to continually check on specific products you’re interested in (we’ll also update them here to try and help you nab the best prices before they expire). It’s important to remember, though, that Prime deals are only available to Prime members but it’s easy to sign up for a 30-day free trial here.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 FAQ: people also ask

When is Prime Day 2021?

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is gearing up to take place in June, but we don’t know the specific dates just yet. Bookmark this page and we’ll update it the moment Amazon makes the big announcement.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a once-a-year, two-day event where Prime members can get deals and discounts on products across all Amazon categories. Some sales will only last a certain amount of time, so be sure to check frequently to snag the items you want.

When does Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual 48-hour event, and this year’s Prime Day will be no different. It’s going to take place in June 2021, but the specific dates have yet to be announced. The moment we hear more, we’ll update this page.

Do I need Amazon Prime to get Prime Day 2021 deals?

Prime Day sales are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members, so you’ll need a membership if you want in. Not only does a membership grant you access to Amazon Prime Day 2021 sales, it also includes free two-day shipping on most orders, access to Amazon movie originals, free Kindle books, exclusive Whole Foods discounts, and a whole lot more. First-time members can enjoy a free 30-day trial, too, so there’s never been a better time to sign up and start saving.

The best Prime Day sales on home entertainment

Amazon Prime Day can be intimidating—especially because we don’t know what the Prime deals will be until they kick off. But, when it comes to home entertainment systems, you can expect products that have Amazon Alexa built-in to be discounted. Last year, Prime Day deals included discounted Roku Streaming Sticks, PlayStation Now subscriptions, and speakers. Here’s what may be on sale this year, based on our insight from past Prime Days.

Best 4K TV deals on Amazon Prime Day: Samsung 75-inch Class QLED Q90T Series

Reduced Glare, Enhanced Color This TV offers razor-sharp clarity, a powerful 4K Quantum processor, and enhanced audio.

Amazon

The wide brightness and color range of this Samsung QLED panel provide a vivid image, and its finely controlled backlights increase contrast. The Adaptive Picture adjusts the screen’s display depending on the lighting available in the room. The TV’s Active Voice Amplifier helps boost audio when it detects background noise around you. An array of speakers on the top and bottom of the TV follow objects and other motion from the screen to deliver realistic reproduction of events within the entertainment. To top it all off, using a remote is entirely optional thanks to the inclusion of Alexa for easy voice control—plus, shopping with these Prime Day sales isn’t too shabby.

Best smart TV deals for Prime Day 2021: Sony X800H 65-inch TV 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Smooth Gaming Experience This smart TV brings you bright colors and a true-to-life picture.

The Sony X800H can be easily voice-controlled by Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri. You can use Game Mode for a more responsive gaming session, and the TRILUMINOS display brings advanced color gradation. It’s HDR-ready and uses Sony’s proprietary X1 chip for rich and accurate upscaling, plus the user interface is powered by Android for robust performance and top flexibility.

Best monitor Prime Day sales: Alienware Curved 34-inch Monitor

Immersive Features Enjoy this monitor's high resolution and customizable lighting.

This is an ideal monitor for gamers. The 120-Hertz refresh rate combined with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility provides fast, responsive gameplay with minimal tearing and artifacts to ensure you maintain focus and experience every frame. The curved design of the monitor combined with its 21:9 aspect ratio provides a wide field of view to maximize visibility and create a consistent viewing experience across the entire surface of the screen. This design also uses IPS Nano color technology to go beyond the sRBG color spectrum, offering breathtaking color accuracy and depth that’s rivaled only by the best production-level monitors.

Best streaming stick Amazon Prime Day sales: Roku Streaming Stick+

Portable and Wireless Quick setup so you can get to watching your favorite movies and TV shows instantly.

This tiny gadget packs a punch. Stream the content of your choice from Apple TV+, Disney+, Prime Video, Netflix, HBO, Hulu, and more—no activation fee necessary. Best of all, the Roku Streaming Stick+ works with most smart home assistants, like Alexa and Siri. The included Roku remote also offers seamless control of your TV, so you can ditch the extra remotes and keep things simple.

Best smart speaker Prime Day sales: Echo Dot Smart Speaker

Small Package, Big Punch This speaker is incredibly easy to use—just plug it in, connect it to WiFi, and start speaking.

The Amazon Echo Dot is a popular speaker for good reason: the setup is simple, it has Alexa built in, and it can be synced with other devices that you want to control with a voice command. The third generation of the Echo Dot is super compact and it can fit in small spaces in your home conveniently. It also has a better speaker quality than its previous iteration, giving you louder sound. And the Echo Dot has your privacy in mind—with the push of a button, you can disconnect the microphone.

Best outdoor TV deals on Prime Day 2021: SunBriteTV 55-inch Veranda

Can Weather Any Storm The included rustproof aluminum exterior keeps the TV safe at all times, rain, snow, or shine.

If you’re looking for a television for your gazebo or patio this Amazon Prime Day, this is it. It works best in fully shaded areas, and its direct LED backlight ensures that it stays bright enough for you to enjoy your favorite movie or show. The 4K HDR screen brings a crystal-clear picture, while the built-in speakers deliver great sound. And if you think this TV probably can’t handle the weather in your neck of the woods, think again—it can withstand rain, snow, salty air, humidity, and extreme temperatures.

Best soundbar sales for Amazon Prime Day: Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition

Immersive Sound The 2.1 channel soundbar has Fire TV built-in for maximum entertainment.

The Nebula Soundbar is a great addition to any home entertainment system, boasting a 2.1-channel design with two subwoofers that pumps 100 watts of powerful sound. It features a robust set of inputs and outputs that include HDMI, RCA-to-3.5mm, and optical audio. The built-in Fire TV offers 4K HDR support and offers seamless access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. An included remote allows for easy control of the soundbar and TV, but the unit is also compatible with Alexa, making this a perfect choice for users who prefer an entertainment experience with hands-free operation. The unit also mounts optionally to your wall using the included hardware. Don’t miss out on these Amazon Prime Day sales!

Best headphones deal: Sony WHCH710N Noise-cancelling Headphones

Tune Out Your Surroundings Provides a comfortable fit for long use.

These robust noise-cancelling headphones from Sony offer an amazing balance of style, function, power, and flexibility. The onboard battery offers up to 35 hours of play time and features quick charging using next-gen USB Type-C connections. Dual noise sensors allow for thorough and accurate automatic noise cancellation, and included one-touch NFC Bluetooth streaming cuts down on the time and effort required to set up.

Some final thoughts about this year’s Amazon Prime Day sales

Prime Day only comes once a year, and the depth and scope of the discounts involved rivals that of the best Black Friday shopping events. Amazon Prime Day 2021 is one of the best opportunities you’ll have this year to save on big-ticket home entertainment items and upgrade your system without breaking the bank. To stay informed on the best Prime Day sales in tech and home entertainment, keep your eyes glued to this page.