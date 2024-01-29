We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Super Bowl LVIII is almost here, and if you’ve found yourself hosting this year, you’ll want to have the right gear for the job. Whether you can watch indoors or outdoors, order in or cook at home, and host a few or many, we’ve got you covered. You have a few options if you’re wondering how to watch the game: live and free by using an HDTV antenna—provided you’re close enough to a broadcast tower to receive a signal—or stream it live on Paramount+. As for how to get the setup and supplies you need to entertain, keep reading and click on through!

There’s no greater come-down after a great Super Bowl party than having a sink full of dirty dishes—especially if you live without a dishwasher. Matter’s Compostable Paper Plates are the better alternative. These eco-friendly plates will break down naturally, so you don’t have to feel bad about throwing them in the trash. They’re microwave-safe and contain no PFAS additives. The plates’ 9-inch size is more than enough to accommodate a main dish and two sides, and they’re sturdy enough to hold up to seconds and thirds. Matter also offers compostable bowls and trash bags to make cleanup even easier.

Athletic Brewing Company Light Craft Non-Alcoholic Beer $25.99 for 12 cans

Light beer and sports go together like peanut butter and jelly. But, like with the potentially allergen-laden popular sandwich, not everyone at your party may be able to enjoy an alcoholic beverage. If you need an option beyond crushable lagers and session IPAs, etc., check out Atheltic Brewing Co’s Athletic Lite, an ode to Miller Lite that contains all of the hops and malt with none of the next-day regrets. The company makes some of our favorite non-alcoholic beverages, including this NA golden ale and Daypack, the company’s brand of sparkling hop water. If you’re looking for another NA option, any tasty seltzer is an all-around crowd-pleaser for booze-havers and abstainers alike.

Popsmith Stainless Steel Stovetop Popper $199 for standalone popper; $242 for starter bundle

Parties are fine with store-bought chips, but you can turn heads by passing around movie theater-level popcorn. This stovetop popper takes the aluminum contraptions of yore and turns them into an elegant and hard-working piece of cookware. I’ve made plenty of stovetop popcorn before, and the Popsmith is the easiest way to make it. It’s dishwasher-safe, and you can even get a starter bundle that includes 10 ready-to-make popcorn kits. You can also make your own popcorn recipes with some kernels and imagination. I love adding M&Ms or chocolate chips to freshly popped, plain popcorn for a sweet and savory treat.

If you’re unsure what to cook, let Butcher Box handle the logistics with the Big Game Box. This meal kit contains three pounds of organic, free-range chicken wings, a 14-ounce package of pulled pork, a 12-ounce pack of apple gouda sausage, a 10-ounce pack of bacon, two pounds of 85/15 ground beef, and a pound-and-a-half package of free-range breaded chicken strips. All of the meat was raised organically, with no antibiotics or unnecessary additives. This box contains more than enough food to feed 10 people, and the shipping is free. All you need to do is order the box (shipping is free) and cook the items to your satisfaction. (Looking for meat alternatives? We have some suggestions.)

If you’d like even more radiant heat for your guests, we recommend this 50,000 BTU Patio Heater from East Oak. The stainless steel heater can warm a circular area up to 20 feet in diameter and is kept from tipping over by a weight-adjustable water tank. If the heater is tilted more than 45 degrees for any reason, the flame will automatically be extinguished. Similarly, the patio heater will automatically shut off the gas if the flame is extinguished. The heater’s flame is encased in a mesh cage to prevent it from moving too far outward. On-device controls allow you to adjust the intensity of your heat and turn the heater on and off.

The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 is the best smokeless fire pit we’ve tested, and if you’re fortunate enough to host a Super Bowl party outside, it’s a must-have. The mid-sized fire pit has a unique perforated design that circulates air to prevent smoke from billowing upward. Some smoke will remain, but significantly less than you’d find in a traditional fire pit. Once wood has burned, ash will fall into a removable pan beneath the fire pit to avoid burning further. Burning ash is one of the leading cause of smoke from a fire pit. Once the fire pit has cooled down after use, you can remove the pan and discard the ash in a trash bag. The Bonfire 2.0 is large enough for four to six people to comfortably sit around it. If you have a larger crowd, the Solo Stove’s Yukon 2.0 is a better bet.

If your Super Bowl party is a small affair with family—or if you and your friends are super, super close—the Big Blanket Co. Premier Plush blanket can keep the entire couch comfortable. It’s beloved by humans and animals and measures 100 square inches, meaning there’s enough comfy blanket for everyone. We can’t say the same thing about those mini eggrolls you’re going to serve.

Check out Marshall’s Woburn III if you’d like to kick out the jams before the game (or keep the party going after the Gatorade has been dumped on the winning team’s heads). The large indoor Bluetooth speaker has a three-way driver system for better bass and midrange performance compared to previous versions and a Night Mode that’ll keep the volume level of different sounds consistent to avoid inconsistent spikes that annoy neighbors. The speaker features the look of Marshall’s Iconic guitar amps, known the world over thanks to their use by bands like AC/DC. We’re recommending this as a Bluetooth speaker, but it has an HDMI port, so you can hook it up to a TV or projector to improve its sound. As a bonus, its shell is made out of 70% recycled plastic and vegan materials, so while it looks and feels premium, it’s also eco-friendly.

If you’re watching the Super Bowl in anticipation of the halftime show, you’ll need a sound system that’ll help you fully appreciate it. JBL’s Bar 700 impressed us during our time testing it because of its modular design: two wireless, battery-powered speakers are attached to the sides main bar and can be placed behind you for the true 5.1 surround sound experience. Its wireless subwoofer produces a lot of bass, so expect particularly voluminous sound after big plays. During the game, those rear speakers will broadcast environmental noise to give you a more immersive, stadium-like viewing experience.

GE’s Profile Smart Indoor Smoker floored us during our time testing it because it allowed us to make true barbeque indoors. The smoker runs on wood pellets and uses a mechanism that converts smoke into hot air, which is then pushed into the cooking chamber, imparting true smokey flavor and producing fall-off-the-bone results. The Indoor Smoker’s interface is easy to navigate, with presets available for common cooks like chicken wings, brisket, and pork wings. You can control the time, temperature, and smoke level of your cook, giving you total control. GE says this appliance can cook up to 30 wings or a full brisket split in two. If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party indoors, this is the ultimate way to make the main course.

Chicken wings and pigs in a blanket will always be our favorite Super Bowl snacks, but what if you could serve your guests freshly cooked personal pizzas? You can make that a reality with Ooni’s Volt 12, an electric indoor pizza oven that can cook traditional margherita pizzas in roughly 90 seconds. This amazing kitchen upgrade gets up to 850 degrees in about 20 minutes; then it’s ready to cook for hours at a time. Controlling the Volt 12 is simple: three knobs on the front allow you to choose your cook time, temperature, and whether you want the top or bottom heating element to get more heat. That last setting is most important if you’re using the Volt 12 to cook dishes other than pizza or if you’re finding parts of your pies are a little under or overdone.

What’s a Super Bowl party without a giant screen to watch the game on? We chose Hisense’s U8K as the best TV for watching sports because of its incredible color reproduction courtesy of Dolby Vision HDR (High Dynamic Range), speedy 144Hz refresh rate, and 1500-nit brightness. These tech specs are impressive as they’ll allow you to enjoy the big game in full fidelity, even in a fairly bright room. Hisense offers the U8K in sizes from 55 to 100 inches; we’re recommending the 75-inch model because it’s currently on sale for $1,297.98, a $300 discount.

Speaking of giant “screens” … If you have enough wall space, you can opt for a projector instead of a TV, in which case we recommend XGIMI’s Horizon Ultra. It can create a 200-inch, 4K screen with realistic colors thanks to Dolby Vision HDR and sensors that automatically adjust the image based on the projector’s orientation, the wall’s coloration, and more. Its 2200 Lumen bulb is suitable for use in dim rooms with some natural or artificial light. If you have windows in the area you plan to host people and draw the shades, you should be in good shape. Those who live on the East Coast of the United States, where the game begins at 6:30 p.m., won’t have to worry about light leakage nearly as much (though installing those blackout shades you’ve been considering couldn’t hurt). XGIMI equipped the Horizon Ultra with a pair of 12-watt Harman/Kardon speakers, but you can hook it up to a surround sound system or soundbar thanks to its HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel) port.

