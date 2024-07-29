How long do TVs last? When and why you should replace your set.

Many of us have gotten quite used to the cycle of replacing our old tech with the latest and greatest. Maybe we get a new phone every two years. Maybe we replace our laptop every four. Perhaps we’re ultra-fancy types who order a new electric toothbrush every Tuesday because tooth and Tuesday sound similar and we have more money than sense. But, of course, most of us want to find the perfect sweet spot of value and performance, and not just when we first purchase an item but also when we purchase something better to take its place. If you check out our many reviews of TVs big and TVs small, TVs cheap, and TVs not-so-cheap, you’ll find that our goal here is always to steer you toward those “best value” choices. But even armed with the knowledge of which TV you should get, you may not be armed with the knowledge of when you should get it. That’s what we’re here to help with in this article.

How long do TVs last?

If we’re being honest, modern TVs don’t last as long as they used to. This is largely because the nature of the components of TVs has become smaller and more numerous. Even a small problem with one crucial element can brick the entire TV. Old CRT televisions and monitors from the 1990s are often still useable today because they only relied on a few key components. But a modern LED TV, for example, has thousands (or sometimes millions) of tiny lights behind the screen that help produce the image. If even one light malfunctions or breaks, it can create a tiny, noticeable spot on your screen. And that’s just the beginning of the potential problems.

Newer TVs have software in addition to the hardware that lets them perform essential tasks like connecting to streaming services or adjusting settings. On the other hand, there’s a lot more than software can do to fix internal flaws in a TV. Updating the software is part of owning a modern television and can bring new features or improve old ones. But it also opens up the TV for more possible problems. And once that TV gets old enough, the manufacturer will stop supporting the software completely.

Overall, you’re lucky to get 5 years out of a new TV and lucky if your eventual problems are an easily fixable type (like a broken remote control) rather than the need-a-new-TV type (like a broken power supply). A lot of it comes down to luck, as you could have the TV go 10 or even 15 years without an issue as well, even if it’s rare, and something to celebrate rather than to expect.

When does a TV become obsolete technologically?

Often, a TV’s technological limitations are more apparent than any software, electronic, or mechanical issues. Older cathode-ray tube TVs from the 1960s to 1990s might be available in thrift stores and second-hand marketplaces and work perfectly well, with only a bit of color issues or screen burn-in. But, of course, there’s not a huge demand for those older TVs because they simply can’t compare—even when working at 100 percent—in terms of image or features of modern TVs.

Resolution

TVs don’t typically become technologically obsolete the way that phones or computers do when their hardware is too slow to run newer programs or various components have worn down and no longer work efficiently. Instead, they become obsolete because a new technology comes out that makes the older models less desirable. A TV’s resolution is one of those drivers of new TV technology. In the last 25 years, we’ve seen a steady rise in resolutions available in televisions, going from standard resolution (aka 480p) to HD (720p), Full HD (1080p), 4K (Ultra HD), and now 8K. While 4K is still “enough” and is the standard resolution technology in most TV sets, 1080p—still available but much less popular—is a generation behind in terms of tech. Nothing will look as nice on a Full HD set, even a flagship, as it does on even the lowest-end 4K set. Or, for instance, you’re tempted by an OLED for the deepest blacks or a newer Mini-LED for the balance of contrast and brightness.

Internet connectivity

Another factor leading to a TV becoming technologically obsolete is connectivity. These days, televisions include built-in Wi-Fi or Ethernet connections so that the television can access the Internet. This is primarily for downloading apps of streaming services or games, but also allows for firmware updates. Firmware is a term that refers to the basic machine programming to keep a machine working the best it can. The internal programming of a TV running something like Android can be updated, improving its lifespan and fixing flaws that might make it energy inefficient or cause certain features not to work as intended. If your smart TV feels sluggish or outmoded, make sure you’ve got the most recent firmware installed. But it can also have an unchangeable OS that simply isn’t supported anymore, and they may cause it to become technologically obsolete.

Inputs

Inputs are another aspect of a TV that can make it need replacing. Fancy video game consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X need the latest HDMI port technology in order to take advantage of many features—most of them having to do with connectivity or visual quality. Commonly referred to as HDMI 2.1, this technology is only available in newer televisions (from production year 2018 forward, though the newer the television and the nicer the model, the more likely it is to have multiple HDMI 2.1 ports). It allows for several visual technologies to be implemented, resulting in more brilliant and dynamic colors, smoother motion (especially in video games), and overall improvements in image detail and depth of shadow. If you have a PS5 or XBSX and want 4K, 120 frames per second output, you have to have an HDMI 2.1 port on your television, as well as an HDMI eARC port if you plan to add a soundbar/wireless surround sound system to your TV. (And ultra-high-speed HDMI cables that can support the full resolution/audio channels).

Therefore, it’s safe to say that all TVs produced before 2018 are technically obsolete. However, that doesn’t mean that you need to stop using your old set. As long as it’s turning on, not overheating, and producing an image quality that you’re fine with, most of the features of HDMI 2.1 or 8K screens are nice bonuses, not necessarily a must-have for viewing. You can choose to upgrade at this time to get the things you’re missing, but if you don’t play video games and greater resolution or color depth doesn’t excite you, feel free to continue using whichever screen you’re using.

What can I do to extend the life of my television?

Getting the most out of your TV means treating it right. Physical damage can shorten the lifespan of a TV; even jostling that doesn’t create readily apparent problems can cause small, invisible issues that escalate over time. If your table is on a TV and you have kids or pets, it’s in danger. Consider perhaps wall-mounting your television to get it out of harm’s way. Now, of course, you need a proper installation of the wall-mount, or you might create a similar dangerous situation. If you aren’t confident doing it yourself, hire a professional.

Any electronic device lives on the edge of a knife, as electric power is necessary for it to function but a surge can completely destroy its internal components, turning it into an expensive sculpture rather than a usable device. Just as you should be protecting your desktop computers with a surge protector, you should be doing the same with your television and game consoles, or an errant thunderbolt from Zeus might cut your fancy screen’s lifespan short.

Keeping your screen clean is also important, as dust, grime, and–believe it or not–dried spit often build up on the screen. Make sure that when you clean your TV screen you’re doing so with the right tools, the same way you would a laptop or tablet. Do not use basic window cleaner or surface cleaner as these contain harsh chemicals that can actually degrade the film on your screen, which can harm the image quality. Use a microfiber cloth—something like the small cloths that come with eyeglasses–and never a rougher towel and certainly not a paper towel. Water is enough with a microfiber towel, but you can also buy screen cleaning fluid that uses approved cleansing agents that won’t harm the TV.

Lastly, to get more out of your TV, make sure it’s actually the TV’s fault. While all TVs have built-in speakers, they’re never the best way to ensure the best sound. If the sound is what’s getting you down, but the image is excellent, fix the problem with a nice home theater sound system rather than a new TV. A beautiful TV is in the ear of the beholder.

When is the best time to get a new TV?

If you’ve decided to upgrade, there are certain times of the year when new TV buying is best. Late January and early February—right before the Super Bowl—is often the best time to see deep discounts. New TV models usually hit the market in the spring, so this big TV-centric event, coupled with retailers wanting to get rid of old stock to let new models come in, means some serious savings. Speaking of, if you don’t mind buying last year’s model—and usually there’s very little drawback to doing so—they’ll go on sale again in late March and early April as the new models come out, but you won’t see the newest model discounts then. Your next big buying opportunity is Black Friday, which used to be a day but is now basically a month from mid-November to early December. You’re probably looking at the previous year’s models often getting the biggest discounts., though Black Friday features a unique phenomenon. Some manufacturers—especially partners of big retailers like Amazon or Walmart—create models that are specific to Black Friday and are usually quite cheap but have cut off a few of the features of the model they most closely resemble. These can still be really nice, solid sets, but these unique half-year models—called derivatives—can also be a pitfall so make sure you’re checking for the features you want.

How do I get rid of my old TV?

An old TV is a huge, unwanted hassle, but believe it or not, even if the TV is broken, there are valuable pieces of metal and other components inside it that can be useful to the right person. Rather than throwing away 95 percent perfectly good components because one thing broke, consider recycling your old TV. Retailer Best Buy offers appliance recycling both in-person and by mail. Certain recycled items might even net you a discount coupon. Also, try checking with your city, county, or state’s website, as there may be special municipal pick-up for electronics. Or, if you want to make a little money, offer your broken set for sale at a parts-only price on Facebook Marketplace or other online platforms. There are enough people out there who know how to make treasure of your trash that you might be surprised at how quickly someone claims it.

Final thoughts on TV replacement

While often a choice to upgrade rather than being forced to replace, getting a new TV opens up a wealth of choices. Don’t forget to check our recommendations below to make sure that whatever you’re replacing your TV with, you’re making the right choice for you. Happy viewing!