Grab this Tiki smokeless fire pit for 50% off and spend your weekend making s’mores

There are few simple pleasures that hit quite like sitting around a fire pit at home with your friends. Even if you don’t have any friends, you can get a roaring blaze going and scroll TikTok until the fire burns down to glowing embers. Right now, Amazon has Tiki’s smokeless fire pits on sale for up to half-off. Luckily, the biggest discount applies to the most popular model. This is technically part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, which will be over soon, so grab one now before the price goes back up.

The exterior of this smokeless fire pit is made of powder-coated, 16-gauge stainless steel for maximum durability. It also looks slick and gives a much different vibe than the bare stainless fire pits that are really common right now. The inside chamber employs a clever air flow system, which prevents smoke from billowing out. As a result, you get the warmth and glow of a fire without the watering eyes and coughs.

More importantly, the air flow system makes the pit easy to start. It comes with a package of wood to get you started and a cloth cover for easy storage. The 27.5-inch model is also on sale, and that’s great if you have a really big yard or like extra-long sessions around the fire pit. But I personally prefer the slightly smaller 25-inch model as it doesn’t require as much fuel and it won’t burn for as long once you want to go inside.

If you want to accessorize your fire pit, Tiki’s bundles are a great way to do it, especially when they’re up to 40 percent off right now.