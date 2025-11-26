🛍️ The 52 best Walmart Black Friday deals to shop right now (updating) 🛍️

Amazon is blowing out Snow Joe electric snow blowers for as low as $149 during Black Friday

If you're still using a gas-powered snow blower, it's time to upgrade. Save up to 43% on Snow Joe snow blowers for Black Friday.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

If you’re still using a gas-powered snow blower to clear your driveways and walkways in the winter, it’s time to go electric. For Black Friday, Amazon has dropped the prices on some of our favorite electric snow blowers to year-lows. That’s a big drop considering that snowy season is right around the corner. These aren’t underpowered machines, either. For $150, you can get a 22-inch blower that will clear a serious driveway in just a few minutes. And it’ll do it without blowing out your shoulder trying to pull-start a cold gas engine.

Editor’s Picks

Snow Joe 24V-X2-SB18-TV1 Cordless Snow Blower Kit — $100 OFF + bundled accessories — $299.99 (Was $399.99)

Snow Joe battery-powered snow blower
This kit is on sale and comes with free accessories and batteries.

Snow Joe
This cordless kit bundles an 18-inch snow blower with an LED headlight, cover, scraper, and dual 24V batteries, so you’re getting everything you need for quick, tangle-free driveway clears in one box. The 1200W brushless motor and 48V power (2 x 24V batteries) give you serious snow-throwing muscle without gas, fumes, or much maintenance.

Snow Joe 24VBAT-LT 2.5Ah Battery — 50% OFF — $24.98 (Was $49.97)

Snow Joe snow blower battery pack
You can never have too many batteries

Snow Joe
The 24VBAT-LT is a 24V, 2.5Ah IONMAX lithium-ion pack that works across Snow Joe and Sun Joe 24V tools, making it an easy way to grab extra runtime for your blower, trimmer, or other cordless gear. At half off, it’s a cheap “second battery” that lets you swap packs instead of stopping mid-storm to recharge.

Snow Joe SJ626E 22" Electric Snow Blower — 42% OFF (Biggest Deal) — $149.99 (Was $259.99)

Snow Joe electric snow blower on sale at Amazon for Black Friday
If you don’t mind a corded snow blower, you can save serious money.

Snow Joe
The SJ626E uses a 14.5-amp electric motor and a steel auger to clear up to 850 pounds of snow per minute, cutting a 22-by-13-inch path that’s ideal for mid-size driveways and sidewalks. It plugs into a standard outlet, weighs about 34 pounds, and uses a scraper bar to get down to the pavement without chewing up your deck or concrete.

Snow Joe SJEG-DZ Ice Dozer Scraper35% OFF Budget Pick$6.48 (Was $9.99)

Snow Joe S4VBAT-LTW 1.3Ah Battery36% OFF$24.86 (Was $39.00)

Cordless Snow Blowers (On Sale)

Electric Snow Blowers (On Sale)

Snow + Ice Tools (On Sale)

Batteries + Chargers (On Sale Only)

 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.