Amazon is blowing out Snow Joe electric snow blowers for as low as $149 during Black Friday

If you’re still using a gas-powered snow blower to clear your driveways and walkways in the winter, it’s time to go electric. For Black Friday, Amazon has dropped the prices on some of our favorite electric snow blowers to year-lows. That’s a big drop considering that snowy season is right around the corner. These aren’t underpowered machines, either. For $150, you can get a 22-inch blower that will clear a serious driveway in just a few minutes. And it’ll do it without blowing out your shoulder trying to pull-start a cold gas engine.

This cordless kit bundles an 18-inch snow blower with an LED headlight, cover, scraper, and dual 24V batteries, so you’re getting everything you need for quick, tangle-free driveway clears in one box. The 1200W brushless motor and 48V power (2 x 24V batteries) give you serious snow-throwing muscle without gas, fumes, or much maintenance.

The 24VBAT-LT is a 24V, 2.5Ah IONMAX lithium-ion pack that works across Snow Joe and Sun Joe 24V tools, making it an easy way to grab extra runtime for your blower, trimmer, or other cordless gear. At half off, it’s a cheap “second battery” that lets you swap packs instead of stopping mid-storm to recharge.

The SJ626E uses a 14.5-amp electric motor and a steel auger to clear up to 850 pounds of snow per minute, cutting a 22-by-13-inch path that’s ideal for mid-size driveways and sidewalks. It plugs into a standard outlet, weighs about 34 pounds, and uses a scraper bar to get down to the pavement without chewing up your deck or concrete.

