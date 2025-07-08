Amazon is blowing out Greenworks battery-powered yard tools for their lowest prices of the year for Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re still using gas-powered yard tools, you’re missing out. Greenworks makes powerful mowers, blowers, trimmers, and more, all of which run on a standardized battery platform. They’re quieter, lighter, easier to start, and require less maintenance than their petrol-powered competition. Right now, Amazon has massive deals on a ton of Greenworks products, many of which are cheaper than they have been all year. Some are at their cheapest prices ever until the celebration ends July 11. These tend to sell out on Prime Day, though, so don’t dilly-dally if you’re thinking about upgrading. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

Greenworks 40V 16" Cordless Lawn Mower, Ultra-Light Push Mower with 4.0Ah Battery & Charger — $199 (was $299) A single battery charge gets about 45 minutes of run time. Greenworks See It

This is a fantastic mower for most lawns. The included battery gets roughly 45 minutes of run-time, during which it puts out power on par with a gas-powered machine. Despite its substantial 16-inch cutting deck, this model is roughly 35 percent lighter than gas-powered competition. It offers five height adjustments, as well as a bagging option, allowing you to keep your yard free from clippings. For $200, this is hard to beat.

Greenworks 80V 21" Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower – Brushless Motor, LED Lights, 4.0Ah Battery & Rapid Charger — $419 (was $599) The self-propelled mode comes in handy if you have a hilly yard. Greenworks See It

Maybe a 16-inch deck won’t cut it for your larger lawn. This 21-inch mower offers a self-propelled mode that covers more ground with less effort.

Greenworks 24V 6" Brushless Mini Chainsaw, Small Cordless Handheld Saw, 2.0Ah Battery and Charger Included — $89 (was $159) Never go anywhere without a chainsaw again. Greenworks See It

This surprisingly powerful little chainsaw is now just over half price during Prime Day. Its 6-inch blade makes quick work of branches and smaller trees that need clearing. It is lightweight so it’s easy to handle and the chunky handle makes it very safe to use. Plus, it’s a mini chainsaw. Tell me you don’t want one. I won’t believe you.

