Amazon is blowing out Greenworks battery-powered yard tools during its annual spring sale

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Did winter feel absurdly long this year? It did here in New York, but we’ve finally climbed out from under the cold weather, which means it’s time for yard work. Greenworks makes battery-powered outdoor equipment that genuinely competes with gas, and Amazon is running some of its biggest discounts of the year on the full lineup as part of its Big Spring Sale. These are some of the lowest prices we’ve tracked, so whether you’re building out a battery ecosystem from scratch or just filling a gap in the garage, now is a good time to move.

Editor’s picks

If you’re going all-in on battery power for the first time or upgrading an aging lineup, this kit is the most efficient way to do it. You get the mower, a 12-inch trimmer, and a blower, plus three batteries to rotate through so nothing ever needs to wait on a charge. The 21-inch brushless self-propelled deck handles average suburban lots without feeling like work, and the 48V dual-voltage system is compatible with over 200 Greenworks tools if you want to keep building out the ecosystem later.

Self-propelled is the difference between finishing the lawn and feeling like you just did leg day. The wide 25-inch deck helps you knock out big yards faster, and the 60V system sits in the sweet spot for people who want real cutting power without stepping up to the heavier, pricier 80V lineup.

This is the comment-section-friendly way to make a patio, driveway, or grimy siding look like you actually maintain your home. A high-PSI electric washer gives you a lot of cleaning force without the noise and tune-ups of gas models, and the included foam cannon setup is great for cars, outdoor furniture, and anything else that’s better with suds first.

Lawn mowers

From compact push mowers to wide, self-propelled machines for big yards.

Leaf blowers and yard cleanup

Quick cleanups, heavy debris days, and a couple of hybrid tools for dust and clippings.

Trimmers, edgers, and hedge trimmers

Tidy up borders, tame weeds, and keep hedges from going feral.

Chainsaws and saws

For branches, storm cleanup, and general yard woodworking emergencies.

Pressure washers

When a hose isn’t even close to enough.

24V shop tools and bundles for DIY projects and around-the-house fixes.

Batteries and accessories

If you already own the tool, sometimes the best deal is more runtime.

Garage and auto

One useful tool for road trips and driveway maintenance.