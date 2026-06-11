Bald eagles Jackie and Shadow need $10 million

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For Jenny Voisard, watching the daily antics of a bald eagle family perched above the shimmering waters of Big Bear Lake in Southern California is about togetherness as much as birdwatching.

“We’re all together as a community. We mourn together, we laugh together, we cry together. So it’s emotional and deep. It’s hard to explain in words, really,” Voisard tells Popular Science.

A former corporate marketing consultant from Oregon, Voisard now works as the media manager for Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV). The non-profit is dedicated to conserving the land around Big Bear Lake in the San Bernardino Mountains. However, the organization is most famous for its eagles. FOBBV livestreams a pair of bald eagles named Jackie and Shadow in their nest to millions of viewers around the world 24/7. After their first egg of 2026 was snatched by Ravens, Jackie laid two more eggs that hatched in April and will likely fledge from the nest in July.

Voisard originally joined as a volunteer to help answer questions and learn about eagles. But life and FOBBV had other plans.

“I never could have believed in a million years that this is my life and this is what I’d be doing, even just a few years ago,” says Voisard. “So it’s just a testament to Sandy and her vision and her when she starts something.”

The Sandy who Voisard is referring to is not the eaglet who hatched this spring, but FOBBV’s former executive director Sandy Steers. Sandy died on February 11 after battling cancer. A life-long wildlife activist, she helped launch the cameras in 2015 and was FOBBV’s resident bald eagle expert. She devoted countless hours and energy to educating the public on the animals that call this slice of the San Bernardino National Forest home.

Sandy Steers served as FOBBVs executive director and bald eagle expert. Image: FOBBV.

“She was very intuitive on how people learned,” says Voisard. “What she really wanted to do was blend science and storytelling and make it so that it would resonate. She hoped people would understand what they were watching, but then maybe they would pay attention more to the birds in their own backyard. Ultimately, what she thought was that if people cared about what was happening with nature, they’d want to take care of it.”

One of Sandy’s passion projects was protecting the last undeveloped northern shoreline along Big Bear Lake from development. Called Moon Camp, this stretch of land has been sought after by luxury housing and marina developers for nearly 25 years. The land sits less than one mile away from Jackie and Shadow’s nest, and this part of the lake is home to all of the fish that the eagles and their eaglets rely on for sustenance. It is also home to undisturbed forest that support birds, squirrels, and other animals, as well as the ash-gray indian paintbrush (Castilleja cinerea), a rare and threatened endemic plant only found here.

FOBBV is concerned about further human encroachment on the animal and plant species in the area, particularly the eagles. Bald eagles have made a remarkable comeback due to conservation efforts, but still face several threats including lead poisoning, collisions with cars, avian influenza, eating fishing line, and habitat loss.

“There used to be 20 to 35 visiting bald eagles that used to come to Big Bear Lake during the winter, and now we’re down to six to 10 at best,” says Voisard. “And bald eagles are increasing everywhere else.”

The land is currently owned by RCK Properties and discussions about its development stretch back to 2002. In September 2025, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors met to discuss the proposed development of over 50 homes and a 55-slip marina to the unincorporated community of Fawnskin.

A map of the proposed development area and trees where birds can/may perch. Image: FOBBV



At the time of the hearing, RCK Properties’ Steve Foulkes told CBS News Los Angeles that he believes it is a sound project from an environmental standpoint, that the building will be slow, and the project will provide jobs and income over a longer period of time.

Foulkes tells Popular Science that, “RCK Properties has no comment on the fundraising effort beyond confirming that we entered into an Option Agreement with the San Bernardino Mountains Land Trust.”

Sandy and the San Bernardino Mountain Land Trust negotiated a limited purchase agreement with the developer and are fundraising to purchase the land for its appraised value of $10 million. The fundraiser has already raised over $3 million with more than one month to go.

“Sandy passed away right after the agreement was signed, so we’re doing this in her honor,” says Voisard. “She put all of that on her shoulders because she wanted to save everything.”

Sandy releasing mountain yellow-legged frogs into Bluff Lake. Image: FOBBV.



If they do not raise enough money by the end of July, Voisard says that the money will go towards a financing option with the land owners. With this option, the land trust would pay a higher interest rate quarterly.

A celebration of Sandy’s life will be held on Saturday, June 13 at Veterans Park in Big Bear, California. The event will also be livestreamed—just like Jackie, Shadow, Sandy, and Luna’s nest.

“I hope that they remember her love of life and nature and everyone and her kindness and her just big open heart,” Voisard says.