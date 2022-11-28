Cyber Monday furniture deals: Revamp your home office with up to 50% off Wayfair furniture
These Cyber Monday office furniture deals from Wayfair will make your head spin—just like a new swivel chair, minus the dizzying prices.
If you work from home, you know the importance of having an organized home office that inspires you to clack clack away on emails and spreadsheets. If your desk is starting to become an eyesore, or you finally realize that a file cabinet would solve your organizational problems, don’t fear—Wayfair is here to help with up to 50 percent off office furniture.
This L-shaped desk from Trent Austin Design is pretty and practical—and you can get it for a perfect price this Cyber Monday. It’s on sale for $229.99, down a whopping 53 percent from its $484.99 OG price. A spacious work surface gives you plenty of room for two monitors, a laptop, a separate keyboard, decor, and even your cat who hates his cat tree but loves your desk. Built-in cable management keeps everything organized, and attached drawers with extension slides can hold letter-sized hanging files to round up loose papers. All you need is a warm cup of coffee in an Ember Smart Mug and some stylish blue light glasses, and you’re ready for business.
Cyber Monday ends when the clock strikes midnight, so make like a girlboss Cinderella—get a new desk, chair, or bookshelf to look your best for the ball (a daily Zoom call).
Here are other Wayfair office furniture deals that mean business this Cyber Monday
- Almendra 30” Wide 1 -Drawer Lateral Filing Cabinet $179.99 (Was $374.99)
- Veda 30” Wide 2 -Drawer Lateral Filing Cabinet $229.99 (Was $347.99)
- Veda 3 Piece Rectangular Computer Desk Office Set $790 (Was $1,180.97)
- Hudson L-Shape Desk $274.99 (Was $429.99)
- Little Italy Leaning Ladder Desk $226.99 (Was $479)
- Little Italy 72” H x 28” W Ladder Bookcase $265.99 (Was $505)
- Akron Task Chair $323 (Was $649.99)
- Elliana Task Chair $102.99 (Was $159.99)
- Trocadero 72” H x 40” W Steel Geometric Bookcase $264.99 (Was $423)
- Lauver Desk $245.99 (Was $487)
- Fallon Desk $439.99 (Was $765)
- Haralda 55” H x 24.1” W Ladder Bookcase $139 (Was $265)
- Marotta Desk $207.99 (Was $234.99)
- Anousha 4 Piece L-Shape Computer Desk Office Set with Hutch $1,359.99 (Was $1,829.99)
- Abston 50.2” H x 49.2” W Geometric Bookcase $169.99 (was $305)
- Avera L-Shape Executive Desk $123.99 (Was $343.98)
- Chiasson 70.88” H x 30” W Etagere Bookcase $119.99 (Was $234.99)
- Tisha 63” H x 26.5” W Solid Wood Corner Bookcase $97.99 (Was $159.99)
- Abeyta Reversible L-Shape Gaming Desk $161.99 (Was $212.99)
