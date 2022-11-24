We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There’s a weird phenomenon only parents really know about in which school-aged kids refuse to wear jackets. They won’t admit they’re cold no matter how frigid it gets outside. Adults, however, don’t show such hubris. We know that a warm jacket is a truly wonderful thing. And jackets don’t get much warmer than these electrically heated garments from ORORO. The company dominates our list of best heated vests.

These heated jackets and gloves have filaments inside the layers of fabric. A battery pack provides the juice needed to power them up and keep you comfortably toasty in sub-zero weather. Leave the power turned off and they mostly feel like a typical winter jacket. The gloves sound particularly pleasant right now as I’m imagining the upcoming marathon snowblowing sessions that are surely just weeks away.