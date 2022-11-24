Warm up with these heated glove and vest Black Friday deals
Save money while you keep your hands and torso warm. Sorry legs.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
There’s a weird phenomenon only parents really know about in which school-aged kids refuse to wear jackets. They won’t admit they’re cold no matter how frigid it gets outside. Adults, however, don’t show such hubris. We know that a warm jacket is a truly wonderful thing. And jackets don’t get much warmer than these electrically heated garments from ORORO. The company dominates our list of best heated vests.
These heated jackets and gloves have filaments inside the layers of fabric. A battery pack provides the juice needed to power them up and keep you comfortably toasty in sub-zero weather. Leave the power turned off and they mostly feel like a typical winter jacket. The gloves sound particularly pleasant right now as I’m imagining the upcoming marathon snowblowing sessions that are surely just weeks away.
- ORORO Men’s Lightweight Heated Vest with Battery Pack, $97 (Was $169)
- ORORO Women’s Lightweight Heated Vest with Battery Pack, $97 (Was $169)
- ORORO Women’s Heated Jacket with Battery Pack and Detachable Hood, $104 (Was $199)
- ORORO Men’s Fleece Heated Vest with Battery Pack, $83 (Was $149)
- ORORO Men’s Soft Shell Heated Jacket with Detachable Hood and Battery Pack, $104 (Was $199)
- ORORO Women’s Heated Vest with Battery – Electric Fleece Vest Base Layer, $83 (Was $149)
- ORORO Heated Hand Muff, 14 Hours of Warmth, Electric Hand Warmer Pouch with Rechargeable Battery, $104 (Was $149)
- ORORO Heated Hoodie with Battery Pack (Unisex), $97 (Was $139)
- ORORO Women’s Heated Jacket-Full Zip Fleece Jacket with Battery Pack, $97 (Was $149)
- ORORO Men’s Heated Fleece Jacket Full Zip with Battery Pack, $97 (Was $149)
- ORORO Heated Gloves for Women and Men, Rechargeable Heated Motorcycle Gloves, Battery Gloves for Skiing Hiking and Arthritis Hands, $83 (Was $119)
ORORO Heated Gloves for Men and Women, Rechargeable Electric Gloves for Hiking, Skiing, Motorcycle, $97 (Was $139)