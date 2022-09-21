We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Vitamix blenders aren’t cheap, but their lofty price tags are justified with exceptional performance and a well-earned reputation for reliability. Like many other pro-grade appliances, these burly blenders don’t typically experience the same kind of deep discounts other brands offer when Black Friday and other shopping holidays roll around. Right now, however, Vitamix has a whole arsenal of its machines on deep discount for today only. It includes high-end new models like the 5300 ($280 off) as well as some more accessible models which will make smoothies many years from now after your real teeth have fallen out.

Vitamix has also knocked considerable cash off its certified refurbished models, which allows you to get a high-end A3500 for $349. That’s a full $200 off the regular refurbished price and half off the price of a $699 new model. The refurbished model comes with a serious five-year warranty, but you can extend it out to eight years for an extra $75.

I particularly like the A3500 because it’s part of the company’s Ascent line, which represents some of its most advanced blenders. It offers five program settings and automatically detects the size of the container you’ve attached in order to dial in the correct blending times. It will make squash soup so rustic that you’ll want to wear it like a scarf and wander through an apple orchard. Blend a protein shake so dense that you need a cheek workout just to suck it through the straw. Make your own mixed nut butter that’s way too heavy on the cashews. Maybe even throw a single Brazil nut in there to get wild. The Vitamix can handle it.

Check out the full list of Vitamix deals on new and refurbished blenders. The sale also includes accessories for current Vitamix owners, so if you’ve been eyeing that replacement container or a spatula, now’s the time.

More Vitamix deals

Vitamix 7500 series blender $299 (was $559)

Vitamix 5300 series blender $279 (was $559)

Certified reconditioned Venturist V1200 $299 (was $449)

Turboblend Three Speed $249 (was $399)