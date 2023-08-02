We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Summer is still in full swing, and if you’re looking for a cooling solution, we recommend taking advantage of BLACK+DECKER’s latest deal on Amazon. The company is offering deep discounts on its portable air conditioners. The biggest benefit to using a portable air conditioner—besides being able to move it around far more easily than an above-ground pool—is not having to lift a heavy chunk of metal into a window. Instead, you’ll install a thin window outlet connected to a tube, which is much easier.

BLACK+DECKER’s 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner is designed to work in rooms up to 350 square feet and comes with a remote for your convenience. You can also use the air conditioner as a dehumidifier or on fan mode to provide some comfort without as much energy draw. It may not be “smart,” aka connected, but you can set the air conditioner to work on a timer to cool down your home while you’re away. BLACK+DECKER says you can install this air conditioner in double-hung or sliding windows between 20.5 to 59 inches, which should cover most situations.

If you have a mid-sized room that needs to be cooled down, this portable air conditioner is a cost-effective way to do so thanks to Amazon’s deal, which knocks $120 off its price. The company has also discounted its larger 10,000 BTU and 12,000 BTU models, designed to cool rooms up to 450 and 550 square feet, respectively. Those models are currently $359.99 instead of $439.99 and $369 instead of $449. No matter which you choose, don’t skip these discounts if you’d like to stay more comfortable during this scorcher of a summer.

