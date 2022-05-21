Summer is here, which means camping season is here. And that means it’s time to take an inventory of all the outdoor accessories you need to upgrade. One long-weekend essential should include a way to keep your gadgets running even when you’re off the grid and we’re partial to the Goal Zero Yeti 1000X Portable Power Station, a solar-compatible electric generator that is currently only $1,199 on Amazon. That’s a sunny deal, considering it usually retails for $1,499.

We’ve noted a Goal Zero Yeti’s portability, durability, and fast recharge rate in our round-up of the best solar generators. We keep talking about these lithium-ion power stations for plenty of reasons: they’re rugged, weigh less than other electric options, and store copious amounts of power capable of recharging and running your devices—iPhone to a laptop to a full-size refrigerator—for many, many cycles, sans the pollution guilt that comes with something gas-powered.

The 1000X, specifically, offers 983 Watt Hours available through seven different port options, including fast-charging 60W USB-C Power Delivery, multiple USB-A ports, regulated 12V, and two 120V AC ports. You can recharge the 1000X through the included 120W Power Supply that plugs into the 8mm charging port to recharge the Yeti in 9 hours or a 600W High Power Port lets you recharge in as little as 2 hours using the Yeti X 600W Power Supply (sold separately). In addition, you can use a 12V Car Charging Cable (sold separately) or the 1000X can harness the sun’s power with Yeti’s optional 100-, 200-, 300-series solar panels.

This deal only runs until May 30, however, so hurry before the sun sets on this sale. Act fast and you can be ready for Memorial Day backyard BBQs and all your family camping trips to come.

There are additional Goal Zero Yeti Power Stations at 20-percent off to help you find the right size for your needs: