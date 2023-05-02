We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Mother’s Day is right around the corner. We have plenty of recommendations, but if your mom has a green thumb—or if she needs something that’s easy to take care of—we think she’d love AeroGarden’s variety of indoor gardens, which are up to 60% off on Amazon.

The AeroGarden Harvest lets you easily grow herbs thanks to the power of hydroponics, where plants are grown in water instead of soil. This particular model comes with Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint seed pods—although there are other pods for meadow flowers, cherry tomatoes, and more that you can buy separately. It’s a mess-free way to take care of plants without killing them, thanks to 20-watt LED lights that automatically turn on and off.

If counter space is a consideration, consider the AeroGarden Sprout, which packs the hydroponic power into a pint-sized pack that’s just as potent as its larger pals.

Don’t be the offspring known for getting every gift at the last minute—take advantage of this deal before it withers away.

