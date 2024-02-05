We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Super Bowl is ground zero for irresponsible snack consumption. But, cooking up all those mozzarella sticks, chicken wings, and Jalapeño & Cream Cheese Crispy Wontons from Trader Joe’s (trust me on this one) can be a pain. That’s where the air fryer comes in. Right now, Amazon has an excellent model on sale for nearly 60 percent off of its retail price and $50 off of its typical price. Maybe your old one is greasy beyond hope. Or maybe you just need room for more finger foods. Either way, this is a great deal.

The press images for this six-quart air fryer show it cooking healthy salmon with broccoli. That’s both inspiring and adorable. The rest of us can load this sucker up with delicious treats to air fry, broil, bake, or reheat. It even has a dehydrate mode, so you can make your own Fruit Roll-Ups if you want. Robust air filters along the sides of the cooking chamber pull particulates out of the air to reduce food smells from wafting around your house. That’s crucial if you’re actually planning on cooking some salmon like the person in the pictures. It tops out at 400 degrees and requires almost no preheating time, so you can slam it full of pizza rolls during a commercial break and forget about them until the next time out. You won’t forget about the pizza rolls after eating them, though. That molten goo inside will burn your mouth enough that eating will sting all week. That’s just the way we like it.

