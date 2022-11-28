We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The winter chill makes it harder to exercise outside, especially if you’re a cyclist—you can’t swerve and pedal when there’s a thin coat of ice on the sidewalk and road. It’s also sick and twisted that working out is good for your mental health, and winter makes it sometimes feel impossible to do so. Thankfully, Peloton has its eponymous bike on sale for a rare $300 off during Cyber Monday.

The bike that started it all—the indoor cycling craze during the pandemic, the proliferation of on-demand workout classes, your aunt’s parasocial relationship with Cody Rigsby—hit Amazon in September 2022. Today, however, is a golden opportunity to take advantage of $300 in savings. A compact, 4-by-2 foot footprint—smaller than your average yoga mat—means you can cycle without getting in the way of the tree you just set up after Thanksgiving. Plus, an adjustable seat, handlebar, and tilt-able screen mean it can accommodate the smalls and talls in your household. Clip into the bike’s delta-compatible pedals and turn up the resistance knob for manual control, and get a good look at your sweaty flesh prison in the 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Other notable features include a 2-channel rear-facing stereo speaker system with 16 watts of total power, 10-point multitouch touchscreen, USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, built-in microphone, and up and down volume buttons—all things that help you ride off into the healthy sunset.

Cyber Monday is one day only, so grab this Peloton before this deal gets stored in the closet and is only pulled out next year.

Here are some proper fit fitness deals we’re watching this Cyber Monday:

More of the best Cyber Monday deals: