The Fourth of July is a day spent hanging by a body of water, sipping a cold beverage (alcoholic or not), and grilling. If your grill looks like it belongs in the Smithsonian and is on its last leg, get a compact Blackstone tabletop griddle for 34% off.
Blackstone Tabletop Griddle, 1666 $132.49 (Was $199.99)
The 22-inch griddle is great for cookouts, tailgating, pool parties, and every outdoor activity in between. Wake up the family with eggs, hashbrowns, bacon, and pancakes, or indulge them for dinner with smash burgers and veggies. 339 square inches of cooking space and power “H” burners mean you can cook everything at once—and fast. And, a rear grease trap collects the leftover goop from your meals and makes clean-up easy.
Here are more grilling deals perfect for the Fourth of July
- Char-Broil 463375919 Performance Stainless Steel 4-Burner Cabinet Style Liquid Propane Gas Grill $359.99 (Was $569.49)
- Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner $189.99 (Was $279.99)
- Char-Broil Bullet Charcoal Smoker, 16 $138.92 (Was $229.99)
- Char-Broil 463371719 Performance TRU-Infrared 3-Burner Cabinet Style Gas Grill, Stainless Steel $390.81 (Was $465.47)
- Char-Broil Standard Portable Liquid Propane Gas Grill $29.99 (Was $49.99)
- Masterbuilt MB20030819 Portable Propane Grill, Stainless Steel $105.80 (Was $149.99)
- Fire Sense 60508 Notebook Charcoal BBQ Grill $24.58 (Was $49.99)
- NutriChef Heavy-Duty 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill $455.94 (Was $599.99)
- Royal Gourmet GT1001 Stainless Steel Portable Grill $96.46 (Was $119.99)