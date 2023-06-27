We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Fourth of July is a day spent hanging by a body of water, sipping a cold beverage (alcoholic or not), and grilling. If your grill looks like it belongs in the Smithsonian and is on its last leg, get a compact Blackstone tabletop griddle for 34% off.

The 22-inch griddle is great for cookouts, tailgating, pool parties, and every outdoor activity in between. Wake up the family with eggs, hashbrowns, bacon, and pancakes, or indulge them for dinner with smash burgers and veggies. 339 square inches of cooking space and power “H” burners mean you can cook everything at once—and fast. And, a rear grease trap collects the leftover goop from your meals and makes clean-up easy.

Don’t wait on this deal—it will be gone as fast as a firework.

Here are more grilling deals perfect for the Fourth of July