Your New Year’s resolutions to get healthy fell apart weeks ago. Maybe even months ago. It’s OK. It happened to me, too. And while we can come up with all excuses we want, the real reason is clearly that we didn’t have a fancy enough blender for making protein-laden, algae-tinted, spinach-ruined smoothies. Now, Amazon has Vitamix blenders for more than $200 off, so there’s never been a better time to try and rejoin the healthy shakes crowd. Or, just fill them up with vitamins and shout, “Look, I’m literally vitamixing!”

While lots of appliances and devices make users navigate every function with a touchscreen, this professional-grade blender still relies on dials and switches that will hold up much better over many years. The 64-ounce container has a set of hardened steel blades in the bottom that will easily chop through even the most freezer-burned berry cluster you can throw at it. It offers 10 variable speeds and several specific mode settings to match your desired texture. Plus, it’s self-cleaning, so you don’t have to live out your Final Destination fears by reaching inside to scrub it out.

This is a truly pro-grade piece of kitchen equipment that will be making smoothies well into Phase 8 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (that’s 2033) and beyond.

If you want something a little more gadget-like, the A3300 offers a control dial and a touchscreen display for selecting your blending modes. In addition to the screen, it also offers built-in wireless connectivity that allows it to recognize other Vitamix containers and automatically adjust its blending performance to match it. This blender is every bit as burly as its siblings, so go ahead and chuck a whole squash in there. It won’t even flinch.

More kitchen deals

Once you’ve sorted out your blender situation, check out some of Amazon’s other kitchen deals. You could save money while turning your kitchen into a full-on gourmet restaurant. Or at least you can make pretty good soup.