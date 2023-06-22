We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There’s some days when you simply wish that the pool cleaned itself. Make those wishes a reality with this Lightning Deal on Amazon that puts the AIPER Seagull SE cordless pool vacuum at 33% off—that’s $100 you can devote to pool floats.

Say goodbye to hoses and cords with the 2023 version of the AIPER Seagull SE. The battery only takes 2.5 hours to fully charge. After that, you get 90 minutes of cleaning capabilities for round above-ground pools (up to 33 feet in diameter) and flat-floored in-ground pools (up to 40-by-20 feet). Dual-drive motors help propel the device to give your pool a deep clean, thanks to two independent brushes that give your pool a good cleanin’. The Seagull SE automatically stops near the edge of the pool when the cleaning cycle is complete or when the battery is low. Simply fish it out using the included hook. If you’re looking for an upgrade, check out the AIPER Seagull Pro, which is $200 off, down to $799.99 from $999.99.

