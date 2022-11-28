We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A fire pit is the perfect backyard accessory for cookouts, tailgates, or marathon marshmallow roasting sessions, and the Solo Stove Bonefire 2.0 is one of our favorites due to its sturdy construction and easy cleanup. Right now you can save $175 on the fire pit thanks to the company’s Cyber Monday sale. The company has sweetened the pot further by throwing in a free Mesa tabletop fire pit (typically $119.99) if you use the promo code FREEMESA at checkout.

The Bonfire 2.0 is a mid-sized fire pit with a unique design that continually circulates airflow and burns off smoke before it would reach you. Some smoke will still come up, but not enough to become a bother. As your wood burns, its ash falls into a removable pan, which you can easily discard once the fire pit has fully cooled off. We’re recommending the Bonfire 2.0 because of its functionality, but it’s also a sharp-looking fire pit that’ll draw the eye even when it’s not in use. If you’re trying to become the favorite host in your group of friends or family, don’t skip out on this deal.

