Our four-legged furry family members don’t know the concept of a salary or savings, which means they will never experience the joy of finding something on super sale. You do, however, have a bank account and fingers to click “add to cart.” Use your opposable thumbs to treat your dog with up to 40 percent savings on food, beds, and tech to keep them safe.

Check on your pet anytime with this pet camera, which uses tracking tech, rotation, and a wide-angle lens to ensure that all eyes are on your pup. An HD camera with night vision always keeps Fido in clear view, and you can watch them rip up their dog bed in real-time with the eufy Pet app—even better, multiple people can watch the live feed at the same time, including dad, grandma, and human nieces. A 3-distance treat dispenser keeps them on their toes, with an anti-clog design to prevent paltry propulsion. You can even get notifications for every woof, bark, growl, and dead roach move.

Keep your AirTags for your wallet and keys by using this dog GPS, which follows your furbaby’s steps in real-time. It also doubles as a fitness tracker for your pet—you can track their active time, rest time, and how many calories they burned while chasing their tail. It’s completely waterproof, which means you won’t have to worry when your dog decides it’s mud puddle time.

You care about your gut health—take your dog’s gut health into account with these pumpkin-flavored dog supplements. These chewables include papaya and six total probiotics—including DE111—for digestion, bowel, and immune support. Our senior gear editor’s dog likes them, and we’re sure your dog will, too.

Fetch these deals before they sprint toward the woods—just like your dog when they see a small woodland creature in the backyard.

