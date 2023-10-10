We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Amazon’s October Deal Days is an excellent time to stock up on kitchen appliances. A high-quality blender is an essential that earns its counter space, as it can handle everything from smoothies to soups. And trusted brands like Vitamix and Ninja have deeply discounted their offerings. So take advantage of the savings Oct. 10-11, but act fast, as these prices aren’t likely to last much longer than it takes to whip up a batch of margaritas.

Note: You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of these deals, so be sure you’re signed up before making a purchase.

Start chili season by saving 45% on a blender that’s designed to last through the years. Part of Vitamix’s line of high-quality blenders, the 5200 features a 64-ounce container and aircraft-grade stainless steel blades to puree the most hardened of vegetables. It’s designed with a dial that lets you toggle between 10 different speeds to get the best consistency. Once you’re done, this blender is easy to clean, so you can spend more time at the table and less time cleaning up. But don’t wait; a deal like this on a timeless appliance won’t last.

