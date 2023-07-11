We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

FoodSaver’s kitchen tools and accessories are not only highly functional, they can save you money by extending the shelf life of your perishable food. The company has discounted its vacuum sealer and a variety of bags appropriate for meat, vegetables, fruits, fish, and everything in between for Prime Day 2023. Vacuum sealing can seem intimidating due to the up-front investment of the requisite equipment, but these deals eliminate that obstacle. If you’re trying to make your home more eco-friendly, or are tired of throwing away food because you didn’t get to it in time, don’t skip these deals.

All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.

The key to vacuum sealing is, well, to get a vacuum sealer machine, which is why we’ve highlighted this particular FoodSaver Prime Day deal. The company’s vacuum sealer creates such a tight seal that you can keep items in your freezer for up to three years without a noticeable dip in flavor. The countertop appliance also has a specific mode for dry food in case you’d like to preserve pretzels, chips, or other snacks. Its built-in roll cutter makes it easy to create custom-sized bags if you don’t want to use pre-cut ones, a feature new to this model. At just 18-inches wide and 11.7-inches deep, FoodSaver’s Vacuum Sealer is also compact enough to be easily stored when not in use. If you’ve been curious about vacuum sealing your food, this is the best Prime Day deal you’ll find this year.

The best FoodSaver Prime Day deals