Cookware is the type of investment you want to make once, so we think anyone thinking about getting more serious in the kitchen should take advantage of Calphalon’s Prime Day deals. The company’s nonstick and stainless steel cookware sets and pieces are well-constructed and designed to last a lifetime if properly maintained. We’re mostly recommending deals on the staple items anyone needs in the kitchen—pots, pans, knives—in addition to a handful of countertop appliances for good measure.

All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.

Calphalon’s complete set of non-stick cookware is essential whether you’re cooking burgers, sautèing vegetables, scrambling eggs, or cooking thousands of other recipes. The set includes a pair of frying pans, two saucepans, a sautè pan, and a stock pot, which is basically all the cookware you’ll need regularly. All the pots in this set come with tempered glass lids, which is helpful if you’re trying to boil water quickly or baste meat in its own juices.

Cast iron, stainless steel, and carbon steel cookware have their benefits, but there’s no getting over the fact that nonstick pieces are easy to grab, use, and clean—by hand or by dishwasher, in this case. Calphalon says its custom-designed AquaShield nonstick technology extends this cookware’s life by 40% compared to its previous nonstick offering, so you shouldn’t notice chipping or scratches with regular use. Amazon’s Prime Day discount brings this cookware set down to its lowest price ever, and it’s a deal you shouldn’t miss if you want to get into cooking.

The best Calphalon Prime Day deals