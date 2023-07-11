We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’ve already kitted out your kitchen with the most common countertop appliances, it’s time to look deep into Zojirushi’s Prime Day deal offerings. The company’s legendary rice cookers are on sale alongside its bread makers, coffee makers, and other kitchen goods. Zojirushi prides itself on making gear designed to last a lifetime, so you can’t go wrong with any of its Prime Day deals.

All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.

Zojirushi’s rice cookers are the gold standard, and anyone who’s used one knows there’s no going back. The NS-ZCC10 has been around for over 20 years and is popular because of its performance and easy-to-use controls. One of its best features is the ability to choose bespoke modes for different types of rice, so you always get perfect results. There’s even a mode specifically designed for rice infused with other flavorings and seasonings so they get properly absorbed for the best flavor. The NS-ZCC10 comes with a pair of measuring cups—one for water, one for rice—so you get the ratios correct every time, and a plastic rice spatula to scoop it without scratching the interior coating. Whether you want authentic-tasting sushi or to start making your own porridge, you can’t go wrong with this machine.

The best Zojirushi Prime Day deals