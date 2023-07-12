We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Traveling necessitates making tough choices about what tech to bring, but Satechi’s Quatro Wireless Power Bank always makes the cut. The battery pack—which can charge four devices—is down to its lowest price ever on Amazon thanks to a Prime Day deal. Anyone who frequently spends time on a plane, especially those with Apple devices, should immediately take note.

A big part of the Quatro’s appeal is its balance. It’s just small enough to easily slip into the pocket of a backpack, but has enough battery capacity to extend the life of a smartphone or tablet by several hours. The front side of the power bank has both a USB-C PD and USB-A port for wired charging, while the top has an Apple Watch charger and wireless charging pad. I’ve been in situations where I’ve forgotten to pack the correct charging cable, and the built-in wireless charging function was a lifesaver.

Wired charging is unsurprisingly faster—and more efficient if you have a thick case—and I like that the USB-C PD port is powerful enough to fast charge my phone and tablet on the go. While secondary, I also like the Quatro’s sleek look, which is way nicer than what I’ve come to expect from a utilitarian tech accessory. If you’re a light packer, the Satechi Quatro is a no-brainer, especially at this price.

