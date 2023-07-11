We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Apple’s iPads are the best tablets around, and they’re heavily discounted during Amazon’s Prime Day. The two-day sale knocks the price of certain models down by over $100—which is especially good because Apple doesn’t discount its own hardware. Whether you’re looking for a new everyday tablet, or want a smaller one to use an e-reader, you’ll find what you’re looking for here.

All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.

The 10th Generation iPad is Apple’s latest tablet, with features that even the current iPad Pro lacks. Apple has moved the iPad’s front-facing camera to its landscape side, which makes it more comfortable to use during FaceTime calls. The tablet’s 10.9-inch, high-resolution “liquid retina” display is ideal for watching movies, editing photos, or browsing the web. Its A14 Bionic processor is fast enough for resource-intensive tasks like gaming or video editing, while the tablet’s 64GB of storage is plenty for books, photos, and documents. Apple equipped the 10th-Generation iPad with a 12-megapixel front-facing and rear-facing camera, so your video calls and photos will look very clear. If you’ve been curious about iPads, or want to make the leap from an older model, don’t skip this deal.

The best iPad Prime Day Deals

Prefer an Amazon Kindle as your tablet of choice? We’ve got you covered; click here!